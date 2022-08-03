Mayor Adams says NYPD data shows 'broken' bail system

NEW YORK -- A contentious issue that has been plaguing some Bronx residents for years is now being brought to the table.Legislation is being proposed to reduce the sound of gunshots caused by an NYPD firing range.A beautiful day on the water isn't always relaxing when near the NYPD Rodman's Neck shooting range."Residents in this area have been listening to this for years upon years," Assembly member Michael Benedetto told CBS2's Alecia Reid.People living in City Island, Throggs Neck, Edgewater Park and Pelham Bay say they deal with the noise on a daily basis, even up until midnight."On weekends, they...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO