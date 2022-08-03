Mayor Adams says NYPD data shows 'broken' bail system

Read on www.ny1.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
wabcradio.com
Ten Career Criminals in NYC Arrested Over 500 Times Since Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Ten career criminals have 500 arrests under their belt after New York State enacted its controversial bail reform laws — and The New York Post has learned most are back on the streets. The city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City Paid Out Almost $68 Million in Lawsuits Alleging Police Misconduct So Far This Year
At this Rate, the Total Payouts from Litigation for 2022 Could Potentially Balloon to Over $115 Million. Brooklyn NYPD Officer Pedro Rodriguez was involved in one of the largest payouts. The Legal Aid Society released an analysis of data revealing that the City paid out $67,663,389 million in lawsuits alleging...
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation
A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
NBC New York
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
NBC New York
House Party Shootout Sends 4 Suspects to Hospital After NYC Cops Open Fire
A wild scene erupted outside a party in Queens overnight where bullets flew across a neighborhood street between a group of suspects, partygoers and police who were stationed nearby the house at the center of the commotion. The NYPD said a team of plainclothes officers were observing the block Springfield...
Alleged Forest Hills ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Found Dead From Suicide
The man accused of the shooting death of a delivery worker in Forest Hills in late April was found dead in his home Friday after apparently taking his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead by police inside his Jamaica apartment on 141st Street after failing to show up for a Friday morning court appearance, according to published reports.
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
California man sentenced to 48 months in Brooklyn Federal Court for defrauding Amex of more than $4.7 million
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Jasminder Singh, 45, of Freemont, Calif., was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for bank fraud and money laundering in Brooklyn federal court. U.S. District Judge Bagley Amon presided over the sentencing following the conviction on April 27 by a federal jury. As revealed at...
Gotham Gazette
The Mayor’s Mission and the Mess at Rikers
The U.S. criminal justice system is at a crossroads. After the killing of George Floyd, there were bipartisan calls to address the failures of a historically unequal justice system. Across the country, reform candidates won office for District Attorney, Judge, and Sheriff. But the pandemic era uptick in crime has brought backlash. The recent recall of San Francisco’s progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin is upheld as evidence of the decline of American support for justice reform, and one indicator that elected officials should slow their support for reforms.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
Legislation proposed to reduce noise from NYPD firing range
NEW YORK -- A contentious issue that has been plaguing some Bronx residents for years is now being brought to the table.Legislation is being proposed to reduce the sound of gunshots caused by an NYPD firing range.A beautiful day on the water isn't always relaxing when near the NYPD Rodman's Neck shooting range."Residents in this area have been listening to this for years upon years," Assembly member Michael Benedetto told CBS2's Alecia Reid.People living in City Island, Throggs Neck, Edgewater Park and Pelham Bay say they deal with the noise on a daily basis, even up until midnight."On weekends, they...
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams' criticism of 'insane' bail reform laws: 'Proud of what we're doing'
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials called the state’s bail reform laws "insane" and "dangerous" in a press conference. "There's always more work to be done," Bragg conceded on the "FAQ NYC" podcast recorded soon after the...
4 men steal jewelry worth $2.15 million from Bronx store, caught on video: police
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four robbers stole jewelry worth around $2.15 million from a jewelry store in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said. One of the suspects was buzzed inside a jewelry store along Webster Avenue near East Fordham Road at around 2:30 p.m. by an employee. He held the door open for the […]
