Everything you need to know about Tuesday's MiLB 'Field of Dreams' game

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
theScore
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
Pete Rose, kept off Wall of Fame over alleged relations with minor, in Philly for Alumni Week
It’s Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, wrapping up Sunday with a salute to the 1980 Championship Phillies — but not before a controversial former Phillie will take the field.
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
NBC Sports
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
Brian Cashman: Jordan Montgomery deal was not part of a pending companion trade
Craig Carton, among many others, believed the Yankees’ decision to trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis had to have a companion trade to import another pitcher - but Brian Cashman says there never was.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi
Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
Former MLB Star Will Call Little League World Series For ESPN
Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier is set to call the Little League World Series for ESPN. The recently-retired infielder will make his broadcasting debut on Monday, calling a New England region tournament game in Bristol, Connecticut. He'll then take the booth as a TV analyst for ESPN’s coverage of Little League World Series in Williamsport.
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
Yankees: New York’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
It was another productive MLB Trade Deadline for the 70-36 New York Yankees. They made numerous moves, including the acquisitions of Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, and Harrison Bader, while parting ways with Jordan Montgomery and the struggling Joey Gallo. Overall, the Yankees undoubtedly got better as they look to make a run at a World Series come October.
