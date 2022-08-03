Mild exercise halts cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer’s

Read on nypressnews.com
nypressnews.com
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
nypressnews.com
Dementia: Symptoms that can occur in the evening – signs of ‘sundowning’ to spot
Dementia is a term used for a range of conditions that affect the brain. Each of these conditions prevents the brain cells – or neurons – from functioning properly, which will affect their memory, thoughts and speech. The most common types of dementia are Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Lewy body dementia.
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
nypressnews.com
Stroke: How often you should eat a certain food to reduce the risk – expert
“Unhealthy weight is among the conditions that increase the chances of stroke,” Doctor Wassermann said. “Being obese or overweight increases proneness to high cholesterol, heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes – conditions linked to the risk of stroke. “Even studies indicate that a body mass index increase...
Good News Network
Trendy Type of Norwegian Cheese May Stave Off Bone Thinning, Shows New Study
Just a small portion of Jarlsberg can help stop bones getting weaker without boosting cholesterol, according to new findings. Researchers say health benefits are unique to the Nordic dairy product and aren’t found in other types of cheese. Jarlsberg is a nutty, mild and semi-soft cheese with holes in...
BBC
Loneliness sufferers urge others to get 'life-saving' help
A woman who battled feelings of severe loneliness has described how she believes a free NHS mental wellbeing service helped save her life. Alli Osborne, from Poole in Dorset, contacted Steps 2 Wellbeing in an attempt to overcome anxiety and an increased sense of isolation. The service, which covers Dorset...
Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health
When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
nypressnews.com
Cancer: The simple dietary hack that may hold the ‘key’ to preventing cancer – doctor
Cancer kills millions of people every year despite the billions raised, invested and spent on cancer research. The stubborn statistics do not show any signs of changing anytime soon. However, green shoots have emerged in the domain of diet. Increasingly, evidence suggests you can modify your risk of cancer and...
How to get rid of painful muscle knots
This article was originally featured on The Conversation. Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back...
psychologytoday.com
Accepting the Unexpected
Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
Here's What 'Medical Gaslighting' Means—and How to Know If You're a Victim Of It
When we hear the term “gaslighting” the first thing that comes to mind is gaslighting in relationships. It’s a form of manipulation that makes the other person doubt their opinion and perception. To gain power and control, a gaslighter flips the script so you believe you did something wrong. In some cases, gaslighting can be subtle, which is why it’s important to know what to look for.
Allrecipes.com
Does Eating Mustard Really Help With Muscle Cramps?
In 2019, Canadian former ice hockey player Mark Letestu briefly made headlines when he was spotted sucking down a packet of Heinz yellow mustard on the bench during a game. The image quickly made its way around Twitter, and bemused sports writers tried to make sense of Letestu's snack choice.
nypressnews.com
High cholesterol: How your sleep could affect ‘bad’ cholesterol levels – what to avoid
“Snoring was significantly associated with low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol level, being married, increased stress at work and at home, less than 30 minutes of exercise per day, less than five servings of fruits and vegetables per day, and being overweight/obese.”. The study concludes: “Sleeping less than six hours per night...
psychologytoday.com
Believing in Yourself
Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
The health benefits of watermelon juice
These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Before your next workout this summer, you may want to have a glass of watermelon juice to help stave off post-exercise muscle soreness.
Stop the Fear
Anyone who has kids or who has worked with kids at any point in time knows they love to be involved in what others are doing. For example, some of the kids I used to teach would refuse to nap because they were afraid, they would miss out on something fun. Even though the lights would be dimmed, and soft music would be playing, some kids would fight to stay awake because they didn’t want to miss anything. Don’t we as adults do something similar? As adults, we call this F.O.M.O.
Lemon Blueberry Basil | The Mocktail That Boosts Immune Systems
Enjoy this refreshing mocktail by the pool or while relaxing with friends at a summer party. This mocktail is immune boosting, provides anti-inflammatory properties, and is full of vitamin C and antioxidants!
What Is The Chicken Noodle Soup Diet And Is It Safe?
There are six main soup diets, which are designed to help people lose weight quickly. Learn about the chicken noodle soup diet and if it's healthy for you.
TMZ.com
Bill Maher Rails on Obesity and 'Body Positivity' Calling it a Catastrophe
"Have you ever seen a fat 90-year-old?" That's the question Bill Maher asked in a diatribe about obesity in America ... which he says is a full-blown catastrophe that is wrongly being embraced by America. The "Real Time" host has talked about it before, but he really leaned in Friday...
psychologytoday.com
6 Science-Based Self-Care Tips
People practice self-care in order to restore their energy and health. Not every self-care activity is going to work for every person, so it's important to listen to your mind and body. Getting outside, breathing practices, and focusing on positive emotions are just a few ways to engage in self-care.
