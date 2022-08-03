Mild exercise halts cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer’s

Anyone who has kids or who has worked with kids at any point in time knows they love to be involved in what others are doing. For example, some of the kids I used to teach would refuse to nap because they were afraid, they would miss out on something fun. Even though the lights would be dimmed, and soft music would be playing, some kids would fight to stay awake because they didn’t want to miss anything. Don’t we as adults do something similar? As adults, we call this F.O.M.O.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO