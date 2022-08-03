ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

AthlonSports.com

NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal

It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
NFL
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
FanSided

3 Star free agents for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons front office and coaching staff seem likely to get a pass on a 2022 season that is a rebuilding year. Atlanta doesn’t have the budget or the roster to compete within the NFC or within their own division. This season Atlanta will deal with their massive dead cap hit and evaluate their young players before approaching the 2023 off-season with a sense of urgency.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: ESPN assigns announcers for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State showdown

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is one of the highest-touted games on the Week 1 slate in September. The announcer crew will live up to the billing, too. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call on ABC for the Sept. 3 showdown, according to Rudy Martzke on Twitter. The game is filled with storylines on both sides as former Buckeye Marcus Freeman gets ready for his first season as Notre Dame head coach and CJ Stroud tries to build on an impressive redshirt freshman season.
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

49ers Tight End Out For Season With Torn ACL

The San Francisco 49ers may have to find some more depth at the tight end position. The veteran Jordan Matthews is going to miss the entire 2022 season. Matthews was seen limping off the practice field after running a route during warmups. He was later sporting crutches, indicating he may have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately that's been confirmed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports

Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
MLB
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz sent to Houston's bench on Thursday night

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz will take a breather after Chas McCormick was picked as Houston's left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Diaz has produced a 7.2% barrel rate and a .328 expected...
HOUSTON, TX

