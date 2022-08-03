Read on nfltraderumors.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Yardbarker
2022 AFC prediction: Lamar Jackson, Ravens have insane value to win conference
The calendar has turned to August, so that means one thing. Gambling. On football. The thing is, there are no games for a few weeks. Obviously, there are NFL Preseason games but I'm talking about games that count. We'll have to make do with NCAA Football games at the end...
brownsnation.com
Browns Make Decision About How Much Deshaun Watson Will Play In Preseason
The Cleveland Browns are again in a state of waiting, as the NFL has issued an appeal on independent arbitrator Sue Robinson’s six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to many sources, the league wants Watson suspended for, at the very least, 12 games, and ideally for at least...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Browns Week 18 Prediction: Browns Vs Steelers
After being predicted to be knocked off by the Washington Commanders in week 17, it will be the Browns Vs Steelers in the final week of the season. The Steelers will probably still have an interesting quarterback situation, but we’ll see if the outcome of this game is different from the predicted game in week three.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides devastating injury update on OLB Vince Biegel
The Baltimore Ravens saw a few players leave practice on Thursday with injuries after being relatively healthy throughout the first few days of 2022 training camp. Fullback Ben Mason, center Tyler Linderbaum and outside linebacker Vince Biegel each couldn’t finish practice, and in Beigel’s case he was carted off of the field without putting any pressure on his leg.
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
Mitchell Trubisky betting favorite to be Steelers' starter; Mason Rudolph not mentioned
First-round draft selection Kenny Pickett was recently in headlines when it was learned that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had given the rookie some second-team practice reps for the first time. While Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph should receive plenty of snaps when Pittsburgh opens the preseason with a home game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13, just about every analyst and journalist continue to insist that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky remains the favorite to win the job when all is said and done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
FOX Sports
Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/6/22)
It is Saturday, August 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns once again invite fans to Berea for another open training camp practice. It will be a packed house which is nothing new as The Game Day NFL has determined the Browns have the highest attendance percentage among all NFL teams.
Steelers Announce Decision On Star Minkah Fitzpatrick
Minkah Fitzpatrick is back to being fully healthy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The all-pro free safety was activated off the Non-Football Injury List and officially returned to practice on Thursday. Fitzpatrick was nursing a wrist injury after he fell of his bike while on vacation. Thankfully, it was nothing serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp
On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Pat Narduzzi Identifies Pitt Football's Freshmen Standouts
A few defensive backs and an offensive lineman have caught the eye of Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
Steelers Extend Diontae Johnson: NFL World Reacts
Diontae Johnson is the latest wide receiver to get paid. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the 26-year-old star to a two-year, $36.71 million extension. The new deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money and is worth up to $39.5 million in added bonuses. Onlookers were happy...
Steelers 'easing' DT Larry Ogunjobi in coming off foot surgery
The Pittsburgh Steelers understandably aren't taking any unnecessary risks regarding defensive tackle and free-agent pickup Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi was on track to join the Chicago Bears in March on a three-year, $40.5M deal but had that agreement scrapped after he failed a physical for reasons presumed to be related to a right foot injury he suffered while featuring for the Cincinnati Bengals in their January playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/5: Watson Exhaustion, Roger Re-Dos, and Continued Torment
We’re moving into August with a vengeance now, and your affable local webdork is linking more Deshaun Watson stories for your morning perusal and enjoyment. I hope you enjoy today’s selection of stories from and about attorneys, opinions on Watson from media people who are generally unqualified to write on most anything other than sports, and other lovely entries in the Daily Newswire.
Yardbarker
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
Comments / 0