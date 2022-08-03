ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Week 18 Prediction: Browns Vs Steelers

After being predicted to be knocked off by the Washington Commanders in week 17, it will be the Browns Vs Steelers in the final week of the season. The Steelers will probably still have an interesting quarterback situation, but we’ll see if the outcome of this game is different from the predicted game in week three.
BROWNS, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides devastating injury update on OLB Vince Biegel

The Baltimore Ravens saw a few players leave practice on Thursday with injuries after being relatively healthy throughout the first few days of 2022 training camp. Fullback Ben Mason, center Tyler Linderbaum and outside linebacker Vince Biegel each couldn’t finish practice, and in Beigel’s case he was carted off of the field without putting any pressure on his leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mitchell Trubisky betting favorite to be Steelers' starter; Mason Rudolph not mentioned

First-round draft selection Kenny Pickett was recently in headlines when it was learned that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had given the rookie some second-team practice reps for the first time. While Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph should receive plenty of snaps when Pittsburgh opens the preseason with a home game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13, just about every analyst and journalist continue to insist that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky remains the favorite to win the job when all is said and done.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/6/22)

It is Saturday, August 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns once again invite fans to Berea for another open training camp practice. It will be a packed house which is nothing new as The Game Day NFL has determined the Browns have the highest attendance percentage among all NFL teams.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Steelers Announce Decision On Star Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick is back to being fully healthy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The all-pro free safety was activated off the Non-Football Injury List and officially returned to practice on Thursday. Fitzpatrick was nursing a wrist injury after he fell of his bike while on vacation. Thankfully, it was nothing serious...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Extend Diontae Johnson: NFL World Reacts

Diontae Johnson is the latest wide receiver to get paid. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the 26-year-old star to a two-year, $36.71 million extension. The new deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money and is worth up to $39.5 million in added bonuses. Onlookers were happy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers 'easing' DT Larry Ogunjobi in coming off foot surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers understandably aren't taking any unnecessary risks regarding defensive tackle and free-agent pickup Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi was on track to join the Chicago Bears in March on a three-year, $40.5M deal but had that agreement scrapped after he failed a physical for reasons presumed to be related to a right foot injury he suffered while featuring for the Cincinnati Bengals in their January playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/5: Watson Exhaustion, Roger Re-Dos, and Continued Torment

We’re moving into August with a vengeance now, and your affable local webdork is linking more Deshaun Watson stories for your morning perusal and enjoyment. I hope you enjoy today’s selection of stories from and about attorneys, opinions on Watson from media people who are generally unqualified to write on most anything other than sports, and other lovely entries in the Daily Newswire.
CLEVELAND, OH

