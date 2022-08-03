Read on www.mlb.com
MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7
August 7 - Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night to defeat the visiting San Diego Padres 8-3.
MLB
Muncy mash helps Dodgers turn back SD again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
MLB
Red-hot Phils tally six-run 1st, never look back
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies once wooed Patrick Corbin. They brought him to Citizens Bank Park in November 2018 to convince him to come to Philadelphia. They put a picture of him in a Phillies uniform on Phanavision. They touted their chances to win. They offered him a five-year deal. But Corbin rejected the Phillies. He accepted a six-year, $140 million contract from the Nationals instead. He helped them win the 2019 World Series.
MLB
Brewers' brass breaks down Hader trade
MILWAUKEE -- As the Brewers celebrated their past on Friday and tried to get the present back on the rails, principal owner Mark Attanasio and president of baseball operations David Stearns responded to fan backlash stemming from the surprising trade of All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres. A 5-1...
MLB
Here are the X-factors for 8 quiet Deadline teams
The Trade Deadline saw a number of clubs make big splashes to improve their rosters for the stretch run, but other playoff contenders plotted a different course, opting instead to stand pat or make tweaks around the margins. For the teams in the latter group, this means more of an...
MLB
Peterson giving Mets decision to consider
NEW YORK -- During a shaky moment for the Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field, Braves lefty slugger Matt Olson came to the plate with two men on base in the seventh. Lacking a trustworthy lefty reliever, manager Buck Showalter turned instead to right-hander Adam Ottavino, who allowed an RBI single to Olson before escaping the inning.
MLB
Rox claim Lamet off waivers from Brewers
PHOENIX -- Looking to bolster their pitching depth, the Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet -- who finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2020 -- off waivers from the Brewers on Friday morning. The Padres sent Lamet to the Brewers at the Trade Deadline as part of...
MLB
Willson enjoys Wrigley moment as Cubs map post-Deadline future
CHICAGO -- The Wrigley Field faithful had already given Willson Contreras a rousing ovation, welcoming him home after trade rumors never became reality. It was the catcher's turn to show his thanks to the only home fans he has ever known. "To be honest, I was looking forward to doing...
MLB
Lucky 13: Cease's stingy streak makes MLB history
ARLINGTON – The 2-1 White Sox victory over the Rangers Friday night at Globe Life Field was a game featuring a couple of pitching milestones for the visitors. Dylan Cease, who allowed one run over six innings, recorded his 13th straight start allowing one earned run or less. He became the first non-opener to accomplish this feat since ERA became an official stat (1913), and has allowed a paltry total of five earned runs over his last 76 innings pitched.
MLB
Rosario's improved glovework complements steady bat
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario has received plenty of attention this season for his offensive production -- and rightfully so. But his improvement defensively may be just as impressive. Rosario has struggled in the past with his shaky defense. The Guardians have even tried at times to move him...
MLB
Cabrera shows maturity with 5 no-hit frames in return from IL
CHICAGO -- The future is bright for the Marlins’ rotation. After spending almost two months on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis, Edward Cabrera was back at his best in the Marlins’ 2-1 loss against the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The hard-throwing right-hander threw five hitless innings while walking three and striking out eight.
MLB
Hottest pitching prospects in each system
If you've been following our monthly updates of each farm system's hottest pitchers all season, then you were prepared for some of the biggest moves at the Trade Deadline. In the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the Yankees, the Athletics acquired both Ken Waldichuk (who made this list in both May and June) and Luis Medina (July). As part of the Josh Hader deal with the Padres, the Brewers landed Robert Gasser (May, July).
MLB
Hayes' 'unbelievable' DP fuels wild walk-off
PITTSBURGH -- Michael Chavis stepped to the plate with one goal in mind: help plate the winning run. In a sense, he did just that. Just not in the way he expected. With Chavis standing in the batter’s box, Bryan Reynolds scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Matt Bush’s wild pitch in the dirt. Reynolds crossed the plate without having to hustle all that hard. The Pirates, with a 5-4 walk-off win, had swept the Brewers, and Chavis, trying to figure out the appropriate way to celebrate, tossed his helmet in the air and stretched his arms out toward the sky.
MLB
Guardians DFA Reyes amid tough '22 season
CLEVELAND -- Thought all the Guardians’ roster confusion was done? Not so fast. The Guardians made a surprising announcement on Saturday afternoon, when they revealed they designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment. “Just think we feel like we want to see our young guys play, and this gives...
MLB
White Sox still seeking cure for inconsistency
ARLINGTON – The only positive for the White Sox to take away from an 8-0 loss to the Rangers Saturday night is that Globe Life Field has a retractable roof and the visitors didn’t have to play in the searing 99 degree heat of Arlington. Otherwise, it was...
MLB
Kershaw (back) exits early, though Dodgers' momentum builds
SAN FRANCISCO -- Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited with low back pain before the bottom of the fifth inning of Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Giants at Oracle Park. As he warmed up to pitch the fifth, Kershaw felt his back tighten up after his penultimate warmup throw. He then tried to throw one more to test the back, but immediately motioned over to the Dodgers dugout. He left the game with trainer Thomas Albert.
MLB
Remember me? Monty burns former club in Cards debut
ST. LOUIS -- A Yankee to begin the week and a Cardinal to end it, Jordan Montgomery got grief from former teammate Gleyber Torres after Saturday’s game for not making eye contact during their two showdowns. As for Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka -- Montgomery’s batterymate since their Single-A days -- the lefty didn’t dare look at him for fear of losing his emotions in front of 48,581 fans at a sold-out Busch Stadium.
MLB
Are the Blue Jays following the Raptors' title blueprint?
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As one of the biggest transactions in MLB history sent Juan Soto to San Diego and Toronto’s American League rivals loaded up for a World Series run, the Blue Jays made a series of moves for complementary pieces.
MLB
Keller posts another gem, but Bucs blanked
BALTIMORE -- That fantastic version of Mitch Keller that emerged in July? He showed up again for the right-hander’s first August start. Keller was excellent once again Friday night, despite taking the hard-luck loss in the Pirates’ 1-0 defeat by the Orioles at Camden Yards. Holding the upstart O's to one run over six efficient innings, Keller thrived despite not missing many bats and came away unscathed after taking a comebacker to the right foot in his final inning.
MLB
Deadline, roster adds prompt Red Sox to release Bradley
KANSAS CITY -- The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday as the club plans its course for what Boston hopes will be a robust final two months of the regular season. "It was the roster configuration," manager Alex Cora said. With Trade Deadline acquisitions and players coming...
