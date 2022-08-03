Read on crestedbuttenews.com
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some. “We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
Retro Aspen Colorado Home has a Hot Tub + Pool in the Living Room
Picture this... You just bought a home in Aspen, Colorado. Not only does the home have an amazing view, but it has nearly 4 acres of land too. The land alone can be worth millions in this part of Colorado. Couple the prime land of this property with an indoor...
This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado
The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
Connor Bell is one of only two Colorado High School Student-Athletes that was selected for the National High School Academic All-American award. Connor ranked 9th out of 329 students in his junior year. His weighted GPA is 4.119 and his unweighted GPA is 3.976.
