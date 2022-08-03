ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Highway traffic up, Bustang fares drop

Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some. “We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
MONTROSE, CO
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2022

This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
MONTROSE, CO
Crested Butte, CO
Crested Butte, CO
OutThere Colorado

MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado

The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
CARBONDALE, CO

