Read on soprissun.com
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone
Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Colorado
Cheapism found the best remote vacation spot in every state.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado
The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
Timber log home engulfed in flames in Silt
Crews from several departments were able to put out a fire that engulfed a timber log home in Silt Thursday afternoon.
28 first responders take part in Pitkin County rescue
It took 28 first responders and just over six hours, but now a 66-year-old man who was unable to walk after sustaining a climbing injury Thursday evening near Snowmass Mountain has been transported to a hospital.
Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices
Addressing and receiving packages in Eagle County has always been a bit of a gamble. From determining which carrier will deliver the package to determining how to address it, residents often list this as one of their main challenges with the local post offices. While these challenges vary, in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Unaffiliated candidate qualifies for Eagle County Sheriff’s race
The Clerk & Recorder of Eagle County has announced that Paul Agneberg, an unaffiliated candidate for Eagle County Sheriff, collected the required number of signatures to appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballot. Unaffiliated candidates for Sheriff are required to collect 306 signatures, a requirement outlined by 1-4-802-1(c)(VII),...
Comments / 0