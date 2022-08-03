ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

LIVE on Peacock: MVP candidates battle in Cleveland

Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock right now. AL MVP candidates anchor both lineups; Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Cleveland's José Ramírez were among the top...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Report: Kareem Hunt Seeking Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns may be dealing with another player issue beyond Deshaun Watson. While Watson is garnering all of the headlines, there is another situation brewing, and it is with running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt is entering the last year of his contract and has made it very clear that...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)

It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night. Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things To Know About Chris Odom

According to coaches around the NFL, having a lot of competition at training camp is never a bad thing. The more talented players that are competing for the same position the better. It’s the same case for the Cleveland Browns. The team has already added significant depth at key...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Could Browns Play In 2023 Hall Of Fame Game?

In what is considered a way-too-early and exciting prediction, Twitter user MoreForYouCleveland advances an interesting theory about the Cleveland Browns participating in next year’s Hall of Fame Game despite the fact it is a year away. Given the fact that Browns legend Joe Thomas will be on the 2023...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Should The Browns Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo?

With the NFL set to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, speculation continues on who will be playing quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this fall. Right now, it seems veteran Jacoby Brissett will be lining up behind center if Watson’s suspension is extended. But analysts and reporters have been...
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
HOUSTON, TX

