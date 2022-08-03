Read on hutchpost.com
Wichita man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
Bicyclist killed in traffic accident Thursday night in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 46-year-old Hutchinson man riding a bicycle was killed when he hit an SUV at 10th and Severance in Hutchinson Thursday night. According to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins, the accident happened just before 8:15 p.m. when the SUV, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter, was southbound on Severance and collided with Heath Volkman on his bicycle in the 10th and Severance intersection.
Wichita police identify man crossing Broadway with lawnmower who was fatally hit by SUV
The wreck happened at 10:18 p.m. near 58th and Broadway.
Sheriff IDs Kansas teen who died after vehicle lands in creek
BUTLER COUNTY —A Kansas teen died in an accident just after midnight Friday morning in Butler County. Emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th south and east of Augusta, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff. The vehicle left the roadway...
Police: Mortar shell started grass fire at Kansas park
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Authorities are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland N, in Wichita. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, a black car drove through the park and a passenger in the vehicle threw a mortar shell out the window starting a grass fire on the west side of the park, according to a social media report Wichita Parks and Recreation.
Man injured in stabbing on East Lincoln
One person has potentially critical injuries after being cut Friday morning.
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Andover teen dies after car crashes into creek; alcohol possibly involved
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed an Andover teen overnight. Emergency crews responded at just after 12 a.m. Friday to a crash in the 13000 block of SW 120th Street, which is southeast of Andover. Undersheriff Damion Cundiff said deputies located the wrecked vehicle submerged in Fourmile Creek with only the rear wheels above the water.
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
Police: Man stabbed by his son in east Wichita
A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck, by his son in east Wichita. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Wichita man drowns in Missouri
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
Shot Fired at Sunset Park
No injuries are reported after a shot was fired in Sunset Park early Friday morning. Salina Patrol Capt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that at 4 a.m., a 23-year-old Salina man was at the park and a group of people in a dark vehicle confronted him. Words were reportedly exchanged,...
