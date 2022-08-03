ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed an Andover teen overnight. Emergency crews responded at just after 12 a.m. Friday to a crash in the 13000 block of SW 120th Street, which is southeast of Andover. Undersheriff Damion Cundiff said deputies located the wrecked vehicle submerged in Fourmile Creek with only the rear wheels above the water.

