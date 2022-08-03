Read on larrybrownsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out On The Issues With His Family
Ever since Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette back in 2016, it has become clear that he no longer talks to his family. There was no solid reason for this, and over the last few years, Rodgers has fought to make his relationship with his family private. Rodgers is someone who can be quite baffling in terms of his philosophies, and whenever he is asked about his family, he delivers a very ambiguous diatribe that does nothing to actually clear up the situation.
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Danica Patrick Very Clear
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on a podcast to discuss a plethora of topics with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit. While talking about his spirituality, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. They were dating for two years. Surprisingly, Rodgers said that his relationship...
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Suddenly Split After 2 Years Together — What Went Wrong
Looking back! NFL star Aaron Rodgers and race car driver Danica Patrick shocked fans when they split in July 2020 after two years together. What went wrong? Keep reading for details inside their relationship....
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star
Last night’s Claim To Fame’s shock elimination has left Brittany Favre’s name on everybody’s lips. The new ABC show has been compared to a Big Brother X The Masked Singer crossover – and we just can’t get enough. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas,...
Why Dallas Cowboys Shouldn't Have Signed Anthony Barr
The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one year contract worth up to $3 million.
Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
ETOnline.com
Aaron Rodgers on Why His Relationship With Ex Danica Patrick Was 'Great' For Him
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's relationship may have ended two years ago, but the 38-year-old NFL star still has fond memories. During Wednesday's episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers reflected on their time together and shared why it was "great" for him. "I was dating Danica and that relationship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Terrell Owens Got In Heated Confrontation In Neighborhood
Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens got into a heated argument with a woman in his neighborhood on Wednesday night. Cops were forced to get involved in the racially-charged altercation. "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" the woman screamed at Owens, per TMZ Sports. Portions of the incident were...
realitytitbit.com
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony
The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Thinks He'll Play Until He's 45
Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday Wednesday. He's the NFL's oldest player with years to spare over any other quarterback. After Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Fitzpatrick retired, Aaron Rodgers is now the league's second-oldest quarterback at age 38. On the heels of consecutive MVP seasons, the Green Bay Packers star continues to excel at a high level.
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
18K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 3