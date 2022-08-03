ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out On The Issues With His Family

Ever since Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette back in 2016, it has become clear that he no longer talks to his family. There was no solid reason for this, and over the last few years, Rodgers has fought to make his relationship with his family private. Rodgers is someone who can be quite baffling in terms of his philosophies, and whenever he is asked about his family, he delivers a very ambiguous diatribe that does nothing to actually clear up the situation.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Danica Patrick Very Clear

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on a podcast to discuss a plethora of topics with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit. While talking about his spirituality, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. They were dating for two years. Surprisingly, Rodgers said that his relationship...
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
ETOnline.com

Aaron Rodgers on Why His Relationship With Ex Danica Patrick Was 'Great' For Him

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's relationship may have ended two years ago, but the 38-year-old NFL star still has fond memories. During Wednesday's episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers reflected on their time together and shared why it was "great" for him. "I was dating Danica and that relationship...
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Got In Heated Confrontation In Neighborhood

Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens got into a heated argument with a woman in his neighborhood on Wednesday night. Cops were forced to get involved in the racially-charged altercation. "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" the woman screamed at Owens, per TMZ Sports. Portions of the incident were...
FanBuzz

Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony

The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Thinks He'll Play Until He's 45

Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday Wednesday. He's the NFL's oldest player with years to spare over any other quarterback. After Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Fitzpatrick retired, Aaron Rodgers is now the league's second-oldest quarterback at age 38. On the heels of consecutive MVP seasons, the Green Bay Packers star continues to excel at a high level.
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

