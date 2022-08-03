Tyler ISD families can monitor bus routes with new tracking app

‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy. “Lorenzo loved his job so much and he was so good at it,” said Bustos’ wife, Gloria Bustos. “We knew the risks that came with the job, but we also knew he was saving so many lives. He was trying to better the world one bad guy at a time.”

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO