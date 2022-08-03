ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

9 dogs rescued from dark, neglectful conditions in Middle Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps announced Thursday the rescue of nine dogs from desperate conditions at a property in Hendersonville. ARC, a national animal protection nonprofit, responded to the call after local authorities responded to complaints and said they had concerns for the animals’ welfare. As a result, the property’s residents surrendered all of the animals.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie

Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Smith County, TN
Tennessee Society
Butler, TN
Cookeville Man Dies in Crash

A 70-year-old Cookeville man lost his life in a pickup truck crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 56 near Center Hill Lake. Trooper Bobby Johnson of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Phillip Smith was traveling north in a 2016 Nissan Frontier when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a rock bluff head on. Smith died at the scene.
COOKEVILLE, TN
First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.
NASHVILLE, TN
New Episode of Cultivating Communities by UT Extension

UT Extension Smith County is proud to present the latest episode of Cultivating Communities. Join hosts Katie Martin and Chris Hicks as they travel the Upper Cumberland to introduce you to local farmers, families, and Extension agents. In this episode, Chris and Katie meet up with Extension Agent Johnny Barnes...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland

It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
COOKEVILLE, TN

