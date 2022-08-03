Read on smithcountyinsider.com
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Rescue Squad, Animal Control, Tennessee Equine Hospital work together to rescue horse from pool
The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a unique call on Thursday after a horse became stuck in a residential swimming pool. The horse named Tonto was rescued from the pool by WCRS with assistance from Williamson County Animal Control and Dr. Rena Chang from the Tennessee Equine Hospital. According...
WSMV
9 dogs rescued from dark, neglectful conditions in Middle Tennessee
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps announced Thursday the rescue of nine dogs from desperate conditions at a property in Hendersonville. ARC, a national animal protection nonprofit, responded to the call after local authorities responded to complaints and said they had concerns for the animals’ welfare. As a result, the property’s residents surrendered all of the animals.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by tractor trailer in Tennessee
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Good Samaritan's car stolen, crashed while kids still inside
A woman is in custody after attempting to steal a Good Samaritan's SUV with an 18-year-old and a minor still inside.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
‘Why did she do it?’: Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found dead inside home, charges pending
On Monday, deputies were called to a home on Dyer Long Road, after receiving calls that a man had been shot
wgnsradio.com
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
Decomposing body found in Watertown, investigation underway
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Watertown.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
News 2 viewer tip leads Berry Hill police to alleged trailer thief
Within 24 hours of putting out an APB for an alleged trailer thief, Berry Hill police slapped the cuffs on the alleged thief.
boropulse.com
A Plunge from the Ozone: Tall Tennessee Falls Sits Just Off Historic State Roadway
On Highway 70, near the town of Crab Orchard, Tennessee, in Cumberland County, outdoorspeople can find the trailhead to the 110-foot-tall Ozone Falls, a towering freefall of a Tennessee water feature. From the small parking area (and visitors can find more parking across the road or along the highway if...
wjle.com
Cookeville Man Dies in Crash
A 70-year-old Cookeville man lost his life in a pickup truck crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 56 near Center Hill Lake. Trooper Bobby Johnson of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Phillip Smith was traveling north in a 2016 Nissan Frontier when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a rock bluff head on. Smith died at the scene.
WSMV
First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.
waewradio.com
Amanda Borden Has Been Located, Wanted For Questioning In Putnam County Homicide
UPDATE: 08/03/22 – Thanks to the public’s assistance and the diligent efforts of PCSO Warrants Division, the suspect has been located. (Source, Putnam Co. Sherriff’s Press Release) On Monday, August 1st, 2022, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 10:30 A.M. that “a man...
Johnny Cash family continues search for answers in great niece’s murder
Nine years have passed since the death of Johnny Cash's great niece, Courtney Cash. She was brutally murdered and put into a box at her home in Baxter, Tennessee.
smithcountyinsider.com
New Episode of Cultivating Communities by UT Extension
UT Extension Smith County is proud to present the latest episode of Cultivating Communities. Join hosts Katie Martin and Chris Hicks as they travel the Upper Cumberland to introduce you to local farmers, families, and Extension agents. In this episode, Chris and Katie meet up with Extension Agent Johnny Barnes...
newstalk941.com
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
