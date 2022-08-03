Read on smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County 4-H Homeschool Club Starting Back
Katie Martin – UT Extension Agent – We would like to invite you to join us for our first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year for the Smith County 4-H Homeschool Club. Our Homeschool Club meets monthly from September through March and is a great way to learn about the awesome opportunities Smith County 4-H offers. Through our Homeschool Club, youth have the opportunity to participate in speech, posters, demonstrations, photo contests, and much more. This club is open to all homeschooled 4-12 graders in the county.
New Episode of Cultivating Communities by UT Extension
UT Extension Smith County is proud to present the latest episode of Cultivating Communities. Join hosts Katie Martin and Chris Hicks as they travel the Upper Cumberland to introduce you to local farmers, families, and Extension agents. In this episode, Chris and Katie meet up with Extension Agent Johnny Barnes...
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
Smith County Grand Jury Returns Indictments From August 2022 Session
The Smith County Grand Jury met for its August 2022 session. You can see them below. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. 1 Count Possession of Sch. II, Methamphetamine >.5 Grams. 1 Count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. State of Tennessee vs. Christopher D. Strub. 1 Count Driving on Wrong...
