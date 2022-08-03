Katie Martin – UT Extension Agent – We would like to invite you to join us for our first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year for the Smith County 4-H Homeschool Club. Our Homeschool Club meets monthly from September through March and is a great way to learn about the awesome opportunities Smith County 4-H offers. Through our Homeschool Club, youth have the opportunity to participate in speech, posters, demonstrations, photo contests, and much more. This club is open to all homeschooled 4-12 graders in the county.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO