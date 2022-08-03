Photos: First week of 2022 Arizona Wildcats football practice

Tucson has been nominated for a PetSafe® dog park grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park and here is your chance to vote for Tucson. This dog park will be grass and have three separate areas to help support the maintenance of the park. With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to the dog park that the community is dreaming of, like a water spray feature to keep cool during the extreme heat during the summer and a giant obstacle course for the dogs to play on and enjoy.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO