‘A miracle’ | Rehab, knee surgery help Garden City woman get back on her feet

One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
WMBF
Lifeguards, doctors suggest being on alert for jellyfish in the Grand Strand
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the past week, some lifeguards across the Grand Strand have already seen a large number of people being stung by jellyfish. “We’ve been experiencing a high number of roughly 20 to 30 per lifeguard,” said Lane Cox a supervisor for Beach Services in Surfside Beach.
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
The Post and Courier
A veteran says he has a service dog. McClellanville says he has a vicious one.
To his 79-year-old Marine veteran owner, the 130-pound German shepherd is a calming force who helps him keep his balance and live a life that feels closer to normal. To his neighbors in McClellanville, the dog is a good reason to avoid Baker Street. More than once, he has charged toward people out on walks with their dogs to attack. One man and his pet required stitches after. Another said she cracked a rib falling after Gus latched on to her small dog.
Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm
FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
LAW・
WMBF
‘This is an honor:’ Community celebrates 100th birthday of North Myrtle Beach WWII veteran
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge is celebrating a century of life in the Grand Strand. Angelo Marzili got help celebrating his 100th birthday from Post 10804 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Little River on Friday.
WLTX.com
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
country1037fm.com
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
live5news.com
MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
WMBF
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases down, but hospitalizations up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates were down last week, according to data updated Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Weekly results were delayed by two days. There were 14,967 new cases reported to DHEC last week, according to the data — a decrease of 14.1% […]
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Raleigh News & Observer
The best sandwiches in SC are served at this oyster bar, Yelp says. Why it’s special
A South Carolina seafood spot is serving the best sandwiches in the state, new rankings show. 167 Raw Oyster Bar in Charleston was named the Palmetto State’s top place to get a sandwich. While the restaurant’s name pays tribute to its raw bar, other dishes such as po’boys and lobster rolls have made it onto the menu.
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
Which South Carolina cities have the most expensive homes?
(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
This Is South Carolina's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wbtw.com
Warming throughout the workweek and an eye on the tropics
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Summertime showers and thunderstorms have been fairly constant throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt. None of the thunderstorms have been strong enough to spawn a severe thunderstorm warning, but a couple of cells have been strong with gusty winds around 35 mph.
