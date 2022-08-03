ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What to Do With Money in a Former Employer’s 401(k)

By Emma Patch
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQa2n_0h3yXYPT00
Getty Images

In November 2021, 4.5 million American workers voluntarily left their jobs, setting the record for the most departures in a single month. Since then, the so-called Great Resignation has yet to show signs of slowing. Another 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March, and another 4.4 million quit in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And some believe the Great Resignation isn’t a temporary phenomenon but a permanent change. Job turnover is 20% higher in the remote- and hybrid-working world, and it’s is likely to stay that way, according to Gartner, a technology-research firm.

If you recently left (or are planning to leave) a job with a company that provided a 401(k) plan, you have several options.

Leaving a 401(k) Behind

Most of the time, it’s okay to leave a 401(k) plan with a former employer while you’re transitioning to a new job, says Andrew Rosen, a certified financial planner and president of Diversified LLC, in Wilmington, Del. However, don’t leave the money behind if you have less than $5,000 in your account, which could happen if you didn’t work for your former employer for very long. When the balance is less than $5,000, the company is permitted to cash out your plan. If that happens, you’ll be required to pay federal and possibly state income taxes on the balance, as well as a 10% penalty if you’re younger than 59½.&

Rolling a 401(k) to a New Employer

If your new employer allows you to roll your money into its 401(k), that may be a good option, particularly if it offers a portfolio of solid, low-cost investments. Large 401(k) plans often offer institutional-class funds that have lower fees than funds you can buy on your own. (That may also be the case with a former employer’s plan.) Plus, you can borrow from your current employer’s plan, which isn’t an option if you leave the money behind or roll it into an IRA.

If you choose to roll the money into your new employer’s plan, make sure you don’t exceed the maximum contribution you can make in a year. Company 401(k) providers are unlikely to communicate with each other and will often let account holders contribute the maximum, even if they’ve rolled over contributions from another employer’s plan. For example, suppose you’re younger than 50 and roll over a plan in which you’ve already contributed $10,000 this year. The maximum you can contribute to your new employer’s plan for the rest of the year is $10,500. If you exceed that amount, you could be subject to a penalty of up to 6% of the excess contribution.

Rolling Over to an IRA

If your new employer doesn’t permit rollovers, or you’re not impressed with its investment options, you can roll your 401(k) into an IRA with any financial services firm.

Rolling over your 401(k) into an IRA could also allow you to build an investment strategy that’s more customized than one you would get in a 401(k) plan. Unlike 401(k) plans, which typically offer a limited number of funds, IRAs offer a broad menu of investment options.

If you go that route, make sure you take advantage of resources provided to you by the financial services firm, such as information about the funds, historical fund performance and manager information, to determine the best lineup for you, says Kailyn Neat, a CFP for Bartlett Wealth Management, in Cincinnati.

As you approach retirement, you’ll probably want to shift to a more conservative asset allocation, and an IRA may offer more fixed-income options than you’ll find in a 401(k) plan. And if you’ve worked for several different employers, rolling the money from each 401(k) plan into an IRA will allow you to consolidate your savings in one place.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Should You Ask for a Raise? How to Tell When It's Time

When thinking about improving our financial health, most of us focus on our spending. We resolve to create a budget and stick to it, skip the daily latte at our favorite coffee spot, become a one-car family, cut cable or trade an exotic vacation for a staycation. And it’s true:...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Does an Annuity Belong in a 401(k)?

When 401(k)s began replacing private employer pensions decades ago, employees lost a crucial piece of their retirement plan: a guaranteed lifetime income stream. Unlike pensions, 401(k)s place the risk of outliving savings squarely on the retiree's shoulders. As part of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, Congress...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Don’t Name Your Estate as Your IRA Beneficiary

I recently came across an IRA beneficiary document, as I sometimes do, that names the estate as the beneficiary. While there can be some valid reasons for this, 95% of the time this is a really bad idea. Sadly, most of the time I see the estate named as a...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Is Inflation Costing You More as a Retiree?

Inflation hurts everyone. It seems to reach every sector, product and business in one way or another, whether it raises the cost of heating your home, lunches or road trips. But if you’re a retiree, you may be particularly worried about inflation because your spending habits and income sources might be disproportionately exposed to inflation. This means that changes to the dollar’s purchasing power may have a considerable impact on your ability to cover costs of living and maintain your quality of life.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Allocation#Wealth Management#Retirement#Ira#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#American#Great Resignation#Gartner#Rolling
Kiplinger

How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes

Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. You’re hearing and thinking about it a lot lately – especially when you go to the store for “just a few items” and see a sky-high amount on your receipt. That’s because inflation in the U.S. is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
INCOME TAX
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy