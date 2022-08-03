ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Right to Travel For Abortions Defended By Executive Order Of President of the United States

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
BoardingArea

So You Think You Know Airport Codes? Test Your Knowledge. Part Ten.

So you think you know airport codes? Well, you are about to find out. This is the tenth of a series of articles here at The Gate with which you could have some fun at testing your knowledge pertaining to airport codes — and although the first nine articles had been increasing in difficulty, subsequent articles will continue to do so as they delve into airports which are smaller and lesser known…
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy