Virginia Tech Football: Keonta Jenkins move to linebacker excites Brent Pry

Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry addresses Hokies' QB competition between Grant Wells, Jason Brown
Looking to revamp his quarterback room, new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry brought in a pair of veteran transfers this offseason in Grant Wells and Jason Brown out of Marshall and South Carolina respectively — Brown additionally spent time at FCS program St. Francis (Pa.). With fall camp getting started in Blacksburg, Pry joined the Gramlich and MacLain podcast and discussed whether he wants to rotate quarterbacks.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes The Top 5 For Four-Star PF/C Amani Hansberry
With a pair of guards committed in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, Virginia Tech basketball's recruiting focus has shifted much more heavily to the frontcourt where four-star PF/C Amani Hansberry is one of, if not their #1, top target. The Hokies have been a top contender for Hansberry for a...
247Sports
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
WSLS
‘They need to shut that down’: Former players blow the whistle on Roanoke football program
ROANOKE, Va. – Jawaan Griffin and Ramon Morrow-Finley came to Roanoke to pursue their dream of playing football in college. But that dream quickly became a nightmare as their student housing, which instead of a hotel as stated in their recruitment letter, ended up being their coach’s home. A place they say was filled with feces, roaches and filth.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) – Last year the Franklin County high school football team finished the season 5-6 overall. “Last year I feel like we didn’t live up to our potential we kind of wasted some of it. We should’ve been a lot better than we were in the regular season,” says Franklin County senior quarterback Eli Foutz.
WDBJ7.com
William Fleming Colonels Vow To Finish in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Coach Jamar Lovelace begins his 5th season as head coach of the Colonels. And Lovelace welcomes back plenty of experience all over the field. “We’ve got about 7 guys on both sides of the ball returning,” said Lovelace. “We’re looking to build on that experience and carry some momentum into game one.”
Biggest NASCAR late model stock car race to be held at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The biggest NASVAR late model stock car race is set for Martinsville Speedway next month, according to a statement released by speedway officials. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race […]
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
wvtf.org
Electric bike-share program in New River Valley abruptly shuts down
An electric bike-sharing program has stopped abruptly, after the company, Bolt Mobility, has seemingly stopped operations, catching local officials in the New River Valley off guard and without a plan to move forward. Outside the Christiansburg Recreation Center, there’s a sign posted beside an empty bike rack that reads: “Do...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WDBJ7.com
Weather On The Water: Hundreds of striped bass at Claytor Lake dead; how weather impacts the fish survival
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This week for Weather On The Water we are traveling to Pulaski County to talk about an issue that happens often at Claytor Lake, but this year it is considered more significant. We are talking about the death of hundreds of striped bass. “This is...
WSLS
Montgomery Co. schools looking to fill more than 50 positions
MONTGOMERY CO, Va. – Montgomery County school officials will be recruiting at Steppin’ Out this weekend. They’re still working to fill 56 open positions. Some of those positions include custodians, special education teachers and aides, bus drivers and more. School spokesperson, Brenda Drake, says they’re offering a...
wfxrtv.com
Folk, rock, blues concerts coming to Roanoke’s Dr. Pepper Park in August
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all music lovers! Dr. Pepper Park has announced their August concert headliners. Three different and diverse groups are taking the stage at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke beginning with Face 2 Face, a Billy Joel tribute show. “These shows are going to be a...
wfxrtv.com
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
247Sports
