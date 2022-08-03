Pry talks disappointing first day, bounce back on day two of fall camp

Read on 247sports.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes The Top 5 For Four-Star PF/C Amani Hansberry
With a pair of guards committed in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, Virginia Tech basketball's recruiting focus has shifted much more heavily to the frontcourt where four-star PF/C Amani Hansberry is one of, if not their #1, top target. The Hokies have been a top contender for Hansberry for a...
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Akers ready to lead Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. – Cam Akers joined the Pulaski County football staff as an assistant in 2021 under then first-year coach Mark Dixon. One season later, the Pulaski County grad is serving as interim head coach for the Cougars. “This is where I’m from, this is my hometown. It’s nice...
247Sports
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) – Last year the Franklin County high school football team finished the season 5-6 overall. “Last year I feel like we didn’t live up to our potential we kind of wasted some of it. We should’ve been a lot better than we were in the regular season,” says Franklin County senior quarterback Eli Foutz.
WSLS
‘They need to shut that down’: Former players blow the whistle on Roanoke football program
ROANOKE, Va. – Jawaan Griffin and Ramon Morrow-Finley came to Roanoke to pursue their dream of playing football in college. But that dream quickly became a nightmare as their student housing, which instead of a hotel as stated in their recruitment letter, ended up being their coach’s home. A place they say was filled with feces, roaches and filth.
Biggest NASCAR late model stock car race to be held at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The biggest NASVAR late model stock car race is set for Martinsville Speedway next month, according to a statement released by speedway officials. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race […]
WSLS
Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl
ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
mrn.com
Martinsville native, longtime independent driver Buddy Arrington dies at 84
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent driver with a 25-year career in NASCAR’s top division, has died. He was 84. Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent driver with a 25-year career in NASCAR’s top division, has died. He was 84. Arrington, a native of Martinsville, Virginia, made 560 starts in...
WSLS
Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
Blue Ridge Muse
Small Town Thursday Night with Junior Sisk
Junior Sisk’s nationally-known bluegrass band brought what appeared to be the largest crowd yet this season for Floyd’s Small Town Thursday Night events this Summer. With the Twin Creek String Band leading off the evening music, the normal threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms took a break for the music and movie that followed.
wfxrtv.com
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
wfxrtv.com
Folk, rock, blues concerts coming to Roanoke’s Dr. Pepper Park in August
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all music lovers! Dr. Pepper Park has announced their August concert headliners. Three different and diverse groups are taking the stage at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke beginning with Face 2 Face, a Billy Joel tribute show. “These shows are going to be a...
WDBJ7.com
Weather On The Water: Hundreds of striped bass at Claytor Lake dead; how weather impacts the fish survival
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This week for Weather On The Water we are traveling to Pulaski County to talk about an issue that happens often at Claytor Lake, but this year it is considered more significant. We are talking about the death of hundreds of striped bass. “This is...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out returns to Blacksburg on Friday
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The town of Blacksburg is gearing up for the 41st annual Steppin’ Out Festival. Visitors will be able to hear a variety of live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “We have three stages with live music and performances,” Downtown...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
wfirnews.com
Coming soon to Roanoke: 30 more rescued beagles
Angels of Assisi plans a second round-trip Friday to the former Envigo breeding facility west of Richmond, bringing back 30 more of the thousands of beagles being rescued and adopted. The shelter is already caring for more than 60 beagles from 10 different litters brought to Roanoke last week, and its executive director says both puppies and moms are doing quite well. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
WDBJ7.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been part of the Roanoke community for more than 30 years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. “It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,”...
247Sports
