INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. On July 31, 2022, Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N in Madison County, Indiana.

ELWOOD, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO