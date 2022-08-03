ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record

OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
Gas prices are slipping but stubborn demand and reluctance from oil companies to expand production means its not enough, says Biden energy adviser

The small dip in gas prices isn't enough for consumers, Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein said. He blames persistent demand and resistance from oil companies to expand, despite having the permits to do so. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases," Hochstein said. Gas prices have...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Bank of England likely to raise interest rates — maybe a lot

The Bank of England is likely to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than 27 years on Thursday as it seeks to rein in accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most economists expect the bank’s monetary policy committee to approve a half-percentage point increase after Gov. Andrew Bailey said two weeks ago that the United Kingdom's central bank would “act forcefully” if the inflation picture worsened. That would push the bank’s key interest rate to 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008.The Bank of England has...
Oil prices slump to lowest since before Ukraine invasion as recession fears weigh

Global oil prices dropped on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine as traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures ended the day 2.75% lower at $94.12 a barrel after touching...
Oil Prices Rebound On Supply Concerns After Drop To Near 6-month Low

Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after U.S. data signalled weak fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.4%, at $97.20 a barrel by 0250 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was last up 49 cents, a 0.5% gain, at $91.15.
Factbox-What is central bank independence?

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Talk of changes to the Bank of England's powers has revived a debate on whether central banks should be independent of governments and in what way. Central bankers are tasked with preserving the value a currency by keeping inflation in check. For this purpose many of them are shielded from political pressure from governments.
Is the unemployment system prepared for a recession?

Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?. States are upgrading antiquated technology. But there are still big disparities among states. The deficit shrank 6% in June on record exports. Sending liquefied natural gas to Europe played a part in that. What Instagram's pivot to video...
