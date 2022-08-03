Read on www.marketplace.org
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. read more.
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Gas prices are slipping but stubborn demand and reluctance from oil companies to expand production means its not enough, says Biden energy adviser
The small dip in gas prices isn't enough for consumers, Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein said. He blames persistent demand and resistance from oil companies to expand, despite having the permits to do so. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases," Hochstein said. Gas prices have...
Bank of England likely to raise interest rates — maybe a lot
The Bank of England is likely to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than 27 years on Thursday as it seeks to rein in accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most economists expect the bank’s monetary policy committee to approve a half-percentage point increase after Gov. Andrew Bailey said two weeks ago that the United Kingdom's central bank would “act forcefully” if the inflation picture worsened. That would push the bank’s key interest rate to 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008.The Bank of England has...
CNBC
Oil prices slump to lowest since before Ukraine invasion as recession fears weigh
Global oil prices dropped on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine as traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures ended the day 2.75% lower at $94.12 a barrel after touching...
Crude oil prices have tanked to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Recession fears are putting a damper on demand for oil, sending futures down 10% this week alone. Gas prices in the US have been falling for 49 straight days. Oil prices have fallen to...
Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.
OPEC+ Will Increase Oil Production by Only 100,000 Barrels a Day for September
OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, will add only 100,000 barrels per day of oil in September, despite President Joe Biden's recent visit to Saudi Arabia...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Rebound On Supply Concerns After Drop To Near 6-month Low
Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after U.S. data signalled weak fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.4%, at $97.20 a barrel by 0250 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was last up 49 cents, a 0.5% gain, at $91.15.
US stocks fall after strong July employment report puts pressure on Fed to keep the pace of rate hikes
US stocks fell on Friday after July's strong jobs report showed big gains despite fears of a recession. The US added 528,000 new jobs in July, about double expectations as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The strong employment gains will keep pressure on the Fed to continue with its...
Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ announces small production increase
Oil ticked up Wednesday as OPEC+ said it would raise output by 100,000 barrels per day from September. The increase isn't likely to meet demand constraints in the US, even after President Biden's trip to the Middle East. OPEC has faced output limitations as member countries can't keep pace with...
Factbox-What is central bank independence?
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Talk of changes to the Bank of England's powers has revived a debate on whether central banks should be independent of governments and in what way. Central bankers are tasked with preserving the value a currency by keeping inflation in check. For this purpose many of them are shielded from political pressure from governments.
marketplace.org
Is the unemployment system prepared for a recession?
Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?. States are upgrading antiquated technology. But there are still big disparities among states. The deficit shrank 6% in June on record exports. Sending liquefied natural gas to Europe played a part in that. What Instagram's pivot to video...
