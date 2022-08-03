Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways

Read on communityimpact.com
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
Broadband feasibility study calls for construction of $36.8M fiber network pathway throughout Fort Bend County
Survey responses from 834 participants ranked internet connectivity in many aspects within Fort Bend County as poor. This broadband feasibility study is a plan that will make the county more competitive for federal applications to grants that would help fund broadband connections throughout the area. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County’s...
Missouri City accepts $5.1M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Missouri City Council unanimously accepted funds allocated by the Texas General Land Office through the method of distribution for the regional mitigation program as part of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Mitigation action plan. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City has taken the next step to receive nearly $5.1...
Katy moves to 'severe' mandatory water conservation measures, officials say
The mayor of Katy has announced the start of stage three mandatory restrictions for water usage until further notice. See how you might be affected.
West University Place lays out facility upgrades in new plan
The city of West University Place is undertaking the largest public facilities makeover in the city’s history as spacing issues and aged infrastructure creep in. Since December, West University has held a series of public meetings to discuss its five-year facilities master plan, which involves adding, renovating, expanding and relocating key city buildings. The facilities plan is part of the city’s broader $174.26 million capital improvement plan outlining various projects, including street and road paving, and water line replacements.
Commissioners question Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare’s closed crisis unit as service demand rises
Executive Director Evan Roberson said challenges in paying staff competitive wages caused the unit’s closure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) At an Aug. 3 county budget workshop, Montgomery County commissioners asked Evan Roberson, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare executive director, on the status of the center’s closed crisis stabilization unit, or CSU. Roberson told commissioners it would require nearly $2 million per year to restaff the program—which closed in November 2021—and pay competitive salaries.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
mocomotive.com
2 new deputies added in Montgomery County including one for ‘dangerous’ Lake Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners agreed this week to fund two new positions for the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to boost lake safety and courthouse security. Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley agreed to split…
Spring ISD bond steering committee to present $850M bond issue to trustees Aug. 4
Members of the steering committee will present bond recommendations to the board of trustees at its Aug. 4 meeting. The board will ultimately decide whether to call for a bond election, putting the issue to voters on November ballots.(Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 2, Spring ISD’s 2022 bond steering...
Nonprofit Family Houston relocates to smaller office amid transition to hybrid work structure
A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new work structure that includes a smaller office footprint. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new...
Conroe City Council divided on pursuing changes to city charter
Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form of government, an issue Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he plans to revisit. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form...
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Editor's note: This story was edited on Aug. 4 to clarify that Melanie Bush was proposed to have two...
Click2Houston.com
City of Katy issues mandatory water restrictions for residents after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents as the city is now in Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions. The mandatory water restrictions go into effect immediately based on the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. Watering is limited to two days a...
Friendswood will hold town hall meetings on Stevenson Park parking lot project
Citizens expressed concern over the lack of public input on the Stevenson Park parking lot improvement plans. (Courtesy city of Friendswood YouTube) Friendswood residents will have the chance to make their opinions heard regarding changes to the Stevenson Park parking lot during a series of town hall meetings to be held this fall.
houstonpublicmedia.org
New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown
State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
Harris County commissioners move forward with $1.2B bond issue, will call special session to place on ballot
Harris County commissioners debated the bond issue at length during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to prepare a $1.2 billion bond during their Aug. 2 meeting but will still need to call a future special session to formally place the bond on the November ballot.
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston announces relocation to Sawyer Street
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is moving to 602 Sawyer St., Ste 205, Houston. (Courtesy LISC Houston) Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is relocating to 602 Sawyer St., Ste. 205, Houston, according to an Aug. 1 email. According to its website, LISC Houston works with residents and partners to forge...
Missouri City City Council approves first reading of massage establishments ordinance
Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance establishing additional regulations for massage establishments. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance amending the city’s zoning code regarding massage establishments. Through a 5-0 vote during...
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
