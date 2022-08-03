Read on www.cbasyracuse.org
Watch Chevy’s First Electrified Corvette Prototype Whip Around the Nürburgring
Chevrolet’s first electrified Corvette is getting closer. Almost three months after the automaker finally confirmed it was developing a hybrid C8, video of the car undergoing track testing at Germany’s Nürburgring has surfaced online. We’re still waiting for concrete details about what to expect from the much-anticipated model, but it’s hard not to get excited by the footage of the coupé roaring around the infamous race track.
MotorTrend Magazine
10 Hot GM Muscle Cars for Sale! Chevelles, GTOs and Other A-bodies
Please forgive us if any of this sounds familiar: The General Motors intermediate A-body platform built between 1964 and 1972 was pivotal in spawning the muscle car movement of the 1960s. While efforts by Ford and Chrysler played very important supporting roles, GM led the pack with the quartet of Chevrolet Malibu/Chevelle, Pontiac Tempest/GTO, Olds F-85/4-4-2, and Buick Skylark/GS. The GM A-body was perfect for hot-rodders. Its body-on-frame construction, light weight, low cost, and impressive offering of powerplants came at the right time for a new generation of baby boomers looking for mobility—and fun!
1967 Chevy Corvette Is A 427 Powered Dream Car
As the last year for the second-generation, the 1967 Corvette is a true collector’s car. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely one of GM's most recognizable vehicles for its sharp styling and performance. Outside of heavy muscle cars and European sports cars, the nation had yet to see something as violently powerful and nimble as this Chevy; the C2 Corvette took its place in automotive history as the holy grail of Corvettes. That's why they're so valuable and, more importantly, difficult to find. However, this particular vehicle may pose an opportunity to get your hands on one of Chevy's best vintage performance cars and some highly desirable options to match.
Watch Oblivious SUV Driver Hit And Literally Drive Over C4 Corvette
What could go wrong with a slow drive on a sunny day within a calm neighborhood? Apparently, you could be one of these drivers who went on a low-speed collision course in California. According to a post on the aptly named Reddit thread Idiots In Cars, the accident happened in...
motor1.com
Chevy Corvette electric saloon coming 2025, Corvette SUV to follow - report
As the automotive industry transitions towards battery-powered personal mobility, at least a few legendary models will switch to zero-emissions powertrains in their future generations. For America, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are likely two of the most iconic models expected to become fully electric and it seems that even the...
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
TechCrunch
GM is expanding its hands-free Super Cruise system to 400,000 miles of roads
Drivers with vehicles equipped with Super Cruise today can only use the system on about 200,000 miles of divided interstates. Notably, this new expansion will loosen those restrictions and give drivers access to Super Cruise on undivided highway roads such as the Pacific Coast Highway, the Trans-Canada Highway and U.S. Route 66.
