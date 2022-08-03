Read on www.wtap.com
Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean
Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life. She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed...
Obituary: Buffington, Clinton Wesley
Clinton Wesley Buffington, 44, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 23 at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Barker, Pamela Kay
Pamela Kay Barker, 78, of Vienna, passed away on August 3, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1944, in Des Moines, IA, and was the daughter of the late Dwight Everette and Marie LaVon Allen Biddle. She previously worked for a Credit Bureau...
Obituary: Talbott, Wayne Thomas
Wayne Thomas Talbott, 58, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Chambers, Nancy Claire
Nancy Claire Chambers, age 68, of Owenton, KY, and formerly of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born November 4, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Donita Elder Chambers and was...
Obituary: Young, Valerie
Valerie Young, 60, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, OH, with her loving husband by her side. She was born July 25, 1962, in Pearisburg, VA, a daughter of Ellen Ratcliffe and the late Roy Ratcliffe. Valerie was a 1980...
Obituary: Ludlow, Sherry Lynn
Sherry Lynn Ludlow, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 26, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis
Mark Francis Bradley, 52, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1969, in Marietta to Gertrude and Charles Roger Bradley. Born and raised in Marietta, Mark graduated from Marietta High School in 1987 and...
Obituary: Houchin, Jr., James “Bub” Lowell
James “Bub” Lowell Houchin, Jr., 41, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on August 3, 2022, as a result of a car accident on his way to work for Apex. He was born In Grantsville, WV, on December 23, 1980, a son of James (Kelly) Houchin, Sr., and the late Karen Bourne.
Obituary: DeQuasie, Dale Franklin
Dale Franklin DeQuasie Jr., 62, of Davisville, passed away on August 1st, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on August 30th, 1959, a son to the late Dale F. DeQuasie Sr. and Ima Rosetta DeQuasie (Buskirk). Dale served as an operator for Eramet and was a lover of music, fishing, and gardening. He was a talented guitarist who enjoyed playing spider solitaire and watching the talented Bob Ross paint. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting old coins and arrowheads. Most importantly, he loved his family and spending precious time with them. He will be greatly missed.
Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning. Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more. Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.
WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Salem! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Salem is a pit mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Salem is 1.5 years old and loves to run and play as well as going for a little dip in the water. If you...
Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg Big Reds
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Parkersburg Big Reds look to continue their adjustment to the new coaching schemes as well as prepare for the upcoming football season. Coach Matt Kimes is a Parkersburg high school alumni as well as a former football player for...
Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 6
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual parade Saturday, August 6. The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours. This will be the 90th homecoming celebration for the Belpre Homecoming. Homecoming coordinator Terri Klingenberg explains the route of...
Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday. Local writers will get the spotlight. Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.
Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite heavy rain showers and muggy conditions, the Williamstown Relay for Life was held within the First Baptist Church of WIlliamstown Friday evening. More than 200 supporters filed in and out of the venue to sample wares, treats, crafts and more...all in support of the American Cancer...
Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors on Friday, August 5. Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move. Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in...
Fort Frye wins 2022 Washington County golf championship
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets are the champions of the Washington County golf championship at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly. The Cadets as a team shot a combined score of 290, which was 23 shots lower than the runner-ups from Marietta High School. Fort Frye also had...
PUB issues boil water advisory for some on Emerson Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board has issued a boil water advisory for some people living on Emerson Avenue. According to a news release from the PUB, the advisory is because of a water main break along Emerson Avenue, causing a drop in water pressure in the distribution system. This has created a potential for contamination of water.
