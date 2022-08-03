Young Artists Commissioned Art Piece Unveiled at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen-Wynwood

Read on sflcn.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sflcn.com
Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival Rescheduled August 13 at FIU
MIAMI – Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival presented by Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Black Hospitality Initiative will showcase South Florida’s Black restaurants on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the grounds of the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, 3000 Northeast 151st Street North Miami Beach, FL 33181.
riviera-maya-news.com
American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route
Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
Miami New Times
Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring
Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants. While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewestsidegazette.com
Husband and Wife Open Newest Black-Owned Cutting Edge Beauty and Wellness Store in Hollywood, Florida
Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Florida, where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
Click10.com
WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
luxury-houses.net
The First Time on The Market for $54 Million, This Amazing Resort-style Compound in Southwest Ranches is Truly Like no Other in All South Florida
Description About This Compound in Southwest Ranches. The Compound in Southwest Ranches offers two stunning, 2-story French Country style mansions separated by a large private lake with fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 13000-13001 Lewin Ln, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms with over 31,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jill Eber (Phone: 305-915-2556) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the [SEO phase] (link).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Beachfront businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood refuse to comply with sea turtle lighting regulations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one
Pompano Beach – Gena Smith knows more than most what it’s like to finally get a shower after weeks of going without. “It made me feel like I was somebody,” said Smith, who was homeless for nearly four years. “I was ready to take on the world.”
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
sflcn.com
City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee
[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
margatetalk.com
Police Seek Clues in Murder of Beloved Margate Chef
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the killer who gunned down a beloved Margate chef last year. Justin Liddell, 33, described by friends and family as the ultimate “protector,” was fatally shot while taking out the trash outside his workplace, Bella Roma restaurant, 4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy. in Coconut Creek, on Nov. 13, according to Coconut Creek Police.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
Click10.com
Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire
MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
WSVN-TV
Does government employee have to work in moldy city building?
(WSVN) - If your job had mold, what would you do? What would you do if your workplace was a government building funded by taxpayers? Can you be forced to work in dangerous mold? It’s why one South Florida woman called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Listen to...
irei.com
AvalonBay buys two Miramar, Fla., assets for $295m
AvalonBay Communities has acquired Altis Miramar and Altra Miramar Multifamily Apartment Community, located in Miramar, Fla., from The Altman Cos., BBX Capital Real Estate Corp. and Rockpoint Group for $300 million. Altis Miramar is a 320-unit multifamily apartment community, and Altra Miramar is a 330-unit multifamily apartment community adjacent to...
Comments / 0