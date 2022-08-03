Read on tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Sydney duo Royel Otis released their new EP, Bar N Grill, today, a beautiful collection of six melancholic slices of guitar-pop. The group’s sweet sound recalls that wonderful era of indie in the late noughties, when bands like The Drums, Girls, and Beach Fossils forlornly captured the agony and ecstasy of having your youth slip through your fingers, before you’d even realised it was happening; the sound of those times when the air was filled with the smoke of too many half-finished cigarettes, the sky was just turning a hazy pink, and all you had to think about was meeting friends and making music.
Gang of Youths decided to take on an “uncool” song for triple j’s Like a Version, performing a cover of the Travis classic ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’. At the turn of the millennium, bands like the Scottish outfit and Coldplay ushered in post-britpop, a softer style that felt reactionary to the swagger and braggadocio of the peak of britpop. Released in 1999, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ became a huge hit for Travis, with Fran Healy melancholically pondering if his ill-fortune was because he “lied when I was seventeen.”
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
American rapper and record executive Rick Ross has revealed that his celebrity status didn’t help him gain an inside look at Buckingham Palace in the UK. Ross was in London and decided to visit the home of the Queen of England, Buckingham Palace. Upon arrival, he explained who he was and asked to go inside the gates, but was turned away.
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
Kamille wrote bangers for Little Mix and Dua Lipa. Now she’s writing bangers for herself
Take a look at the songwriting credits of some of the biggest pop earworms of the past decade, and you’ll likely find Kamille. Dua Lipa’s “Cool”. Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up”. Fleur East’s “Sax”. Her contributions to much of Little Mix’s back catalogue – from “Black Magic” and “Shout Out to My Ex” to “Break Up Song” and “Confetti” – are so extensive that the band once dubbed her their secret fifth member. Songs she’s worked on have surpassed 6.8 billion streams on Spotify alone. She has five UK number ones, 20 Top 10s and a Grammy under her belt....
Speaking to Loudwire, Jack Black and Kyle Gass remembered one particularly disastrous Tenacious D show, opening for Stone Temple Pilots. At this point, Tenacious D are… well, Tenacious D. Everyone puts respect on that name – they’re legends, and they’ve more earned that status. As Jack Black and Kyle Gass recall, though, it wasn’t always like that. In fact, there was one particularly disastrous show when they were almost booed off stage while opening for the Stone Temple Pilots.
After a video showed Wiz Khalifa publicly snapping at two LA DJs for not playing his music, the rapper has apologised for his behaviour. Wiz Khalifa has apologised for publicly snapping at two DJs in an LA-based club for not playing his new music. Earlier this week, fans on social media called the rapper out for ‘bottom-tier behaviour’ when a video showed him verbally abusing and shoving two DJs in an LA club. Miffed that the DJs were not playing any tracks from his new album – which had dropped that day – Wiz commandeered the stage and went off on the two, who looked visibly uncomfortable.
