After a video showed Wiz Khalifa publicly snapping at two LA DJs for not playing his music, the rapper has apologised for his behaviour. Wiz Khalifa has apologised for publicly snapping at two DJs in an LA-based club for not playing his new music. Earlier this week, fans on social media called the rapper out for ‘bottom-tier behaviour’ when a video showed him verbally abusing and shoving two DJs in an LA club. Miffed that the DJs were not playing any tracks from his new album – which had dropped that day – Wiz commandeered the stage and went off on the two, who looked visibly uncomfortable.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO