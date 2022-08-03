Read on www.cascadiadaily.com
Person attempts suicide at Sportsman's Warehouse
Bellingham Police responded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Sportsman’s Warehouse on Meridian Street shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. The adult victim was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and is still being treated there, police said. No other injuries occurred in the store. To protect the privacy...
Matchmaker: Monsieur Crab, meet Grüner
As I mentioned last month in my first column, I grew up in Bellingham — it was where I spent many summers catching and eating a lot of Dungeness crab. There was, however, a period of about 18 years when I bounced around from state to state, moving further inland, and my summers were crab-less.
Kids Fest brings fun, games to Civic Field
Hundreds of Bellingham kids attended Kids Fest at Civic Field midday Saturday. A city-run event with arts booths, sports and educational activities, Kids Fest takes place annually on the first Saturday in August and has been held since the 1980s. In addition to providing an entertaining weekend outing for children...
