Andrea Iervolino: 5 Things To Know About Film Producer Selena Gomez Went Yachting With

By Ali Stagnitta
 3 days ago
Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez was seen doing what she does best on Wednesday, August 3 — looking posh and amazing. That in itself isn’t out of the ordinal for the Only Murders In the Building star, 30. But Selena’s latest sleek, swimsuit-clad appearance on a yacht in Positano had one notable exception — the presence of dashing and accomplished film producer Andrea Iervolino, 34. In pics, which you can SEE HERE, Selena held hands with him as he helped her into the water, lounged in the sun alongside him, and even sat near to him as they chatted at a table. In other pics, Andrea flirtatiously grabbed onto her ankles as he swam in the water, and she dangled her feet from the boat.

Andrea Iervolino (Maurizio D'Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time she’d been seen with the filmmaker, businessman and entrepreneur. The couple have been linked within the past four years, so this latest sighting definitely has fans talking. Andrea first made headlines when he and Selena were first spotted frolicking through Rome! Now, there’s no indication that this was anything other than a platonic hangout session, but we were hoping it was something more for Sel’s sake because Andrea is super cute and successful.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Italian film producer seen getting close to Selena on a yacht!

1. Andrea Iervolino launched TaTaTu in 2018.

TaTaTu is a block-chain based platform that combines social media with film and viewing! According to the site, it’s the “first video-on-demand and social platform to reward you for watching moves, music videos, sports, gaming and celebrity content.” So cool!

2. He made his film-producing debut in the United States.

Andrea’s The Merchant Of Venice premiered worldwide at the Venice International Film Festival as his first film-producing project.

3. Andrea rattled Hollywood’s feathers when he announced he would remake Christopher Nolan’s Memento.

In 2016, Andrea and his company, AMBI Pictures, announced they were going to remake the thriller Memento, which essentially gave Christopher Nolan his name. Fellow producers and directors were stunned Andrea would touch a classic. In April 2018, Andrea clarified that the film wouldn’t necessarily be a remake, but “something similar.”

4. Andrea was the producer behind the Cruel Intentions TV show!

So we have him to thank for attempting to bring back that classic! Unfortunately, NBC passed on the pilot back in 2016, but Andrea and his partner, Lady Monika Bacardi, are working on more TV reboots.

5. Andrea has a filming starring John Travolta and Shania Twain!

Whoa, what a cast! The most recent high-profile film from Andrea’s production company was a racing movie titled “Trading Paint,” starring John Travolta, Shania Twain, Michael Madsen, Tony Sebastian and Kevin Dunn.

