LOOK: Coyotes reveal renderings of new 5,000-seat arena at Arizona State

Arizona man buys 6.5K Mercury tickets to support Brittney Griner, team
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has bought out the upper deck of the last Mercury home game to help support Brittney Griner and her team. Hours after Griner learned her sentence in Russia on Thursday, Christopher Owens with Culture PHX, went to the Footprint Center to purchase the tickets.
BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State
During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
Look: JJ Watt Has A Message For Arizona Cardinals Fans
On Saturday, State Farm Stadium opened its doors to welcome Cardinals fans for the "Red and White" training camp scrimmage. Star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled about the fan turnout for today's event. "Cards fans, just leaving the Red/White scrimmage today. Just wanted to give a quick thank you,"...
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 4 Chandler (Arizona)
Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to the state championship game.
Centennial High School football shocked by death of lineman Cesar Vazquez
Peoria Centennial football coach Richard Taylor said that senior offensive lineman Cesar Vazquez has died. He was 17. The longtime Centennial coach, whose team begins official practice on Monday, announced Vazquez's passing on Twitter on Wednesday. He said he also held a Zoom meeting with the players on Wednesday. The Centennial football family was...
Angels crush Mariners, earn split of twin bill
Reid Detmers pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-1 Saturday night to
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Adjusting to SoCal Lifestyle, UCLA's Offense
The recent Duke transfer divided the internet with his In-N-Out takes during spring camp.
Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday
Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out two tweets on Friday. Paul and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
Arizona State NIL collective accidentally admits to recruiting violation
The NCAA‘s recent change that allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) has made college football feel like the wild west at times with few rules and regulations. But there are still rules, and Arizona State’s new NIL collective might find that out the hard way.
Arizona QB Jayden de Laura regrets planting flag at Husky Stadium after Washington State's Apple Cup win
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is actively preparing for his first season with the Wildcats after starring at Washington State and helping the program topple arch-rival Washington in the Apple Cup last season. Following the win, while surrounded by Cougars fans that stormed the field at Husky Stadium, de Laura took an Ol’ Crimson flag and planted it into the field, an action that he regrets.
Zardes' hat trick leads Rapids over Minnesota United 4-3
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night. Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5). The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio’s goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later. Luis Amarilla’s goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids’ lead to 4-2.
