Read on fightnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
fightnews.com
Exclusive Interview: Oscar De La Hoya
Fightnews.com® spoke to the Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya immediately after weigh-ins for his top welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr who takes on the undefeated Michael McKinson this Saturday at Dickie’s Arena, Fort Worth, Texas and shown live on DAZN. De La Hoya shares thoughts on a potential fight for Ortiz Jr with Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. and gives an update on Kingry and Tank talks in this exclusive interview.
fightnews.com
Wooooo! Cobbs defeats Hooker
Super welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobb (16-1-1, 10 KOs) out of Philadelphia, PA, dropped Dallas’ former world champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-3-3, 18 KOs) three times, once in round one and twice in round two to win going away with the unanimous decision 97-90 twice and 96-91 on Saturday night at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
fightnews.com
Ortiz-McKinson Final Press Conference
Undefeated welterweights Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) and Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) hosted a press conference to discuss their upcoming fight on Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN. At the press conference, it was announced that their 12-round combat will also be an eliminator fight for the WBA title in addition for Ortiz’s WBO International title.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
frogsowar.com
Four-Star Guard Victoria Flores commits to TCU
TCU Women’s basketball picked up a massive recruiting boost on Tuesday, as Duncanville superstar guard Victoria Flores announced her commitment to the Horned Frogs. Flores enters her Senior year as #80 overall in the espnW 100 recruiting rankings for the 2023 class. In the 2021-22 season, she led Duncanville to a dominant 72-48 6A Region II Semifinal victory over Conroe, before falling in the final to Desoto. She finished her Junior season with a per-game average of 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 steals.
This is the Mega-Mansion You’ve Always Dreamed of in Ferris, Texas
When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
papercitymag.com
Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started
The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Dallas
The Lone Star State of Texas is not only massive in size but also in personality and options. From city nightlife to peaceful lakeside cabins, Texas really does have something for everyone. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is rich in culture and history, with many interactive museums and historical districts. So, if you need fun and adventure, check out our list below of day trips from Dallas.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Quick-Service Coffees Coming Soon to South Fort Worth
The Dutch Bros menu offers more than coffee with lemonades, smoothies, energy drinks, and teas available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOSUE ALEJANDRO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
2 people were injured after a vehicle landed atop several parked cars in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Worth. The incident took place on Tuesday. Fort Worth Police Department reports that the multi-vehicle incident occurred when a car was driving at high speed near 6036 Brentwood [..]
dallasexpress.com
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death
A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
Comments / 0