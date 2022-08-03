Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky Football Fan Day practice observations
LEXINGTON - For the first time since April's Blue and White Game, fans and media members got a chance to see the 2022 Kentucky Football team in action Saturday as the program held its annual 'Fan Day', which included an open practice. The team conducted a nearly full two-hour practice...
foxlexington.com
Mike Pratt memorial honors UK basketball legend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s basketball program markets itself as a family, and has felt some heartache losing some legendary gentlemen in the last year with Joe B. Hall and Mike Pratt. A celebration of life was held on Friday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum for...
kentuckytoday.com
Mike Pratt remembered as a Wildcat 'Blue through and through'
LEXINGTON, Ky., (KT) — Dan Issel and Mlke Pratt weren’t the best of friends when they arrived on campus in 1966. By the time they both graduated, they were almost inseparable. Pratt died following a long battle with cancer on June 16 at the age of 73. Issel...
FSU football: 2023 defensive back target trending towards Kentucky?
FSU football coaches have prioritized certain segment groups in their 2023 recruiting class, but it appears the defensive back unit isn’t one of them. Well, I should say they are not willing to allocate heavy resources to that group. For the second time in this recruiting cycle, the Noles could allow a defensive back to choose Kentucky over the Noles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniforms for upcoming trip to the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats will be doing just that when they make their trip to the Big Blue Bahamas Tournament. John Calipari’s team will be donning some pretty neat uniforms at the Baha Mar Resort. Kentucky will face the Dominican Republic National Select Team in an exhibition on Aug. 10....
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Lexington organizations saving eastern Kentucky horses
In the midst of chaos, an eastern Kentucky woman wanted to do right by her horses to ensure they get the proper care while she focuses on rebuilding.
bvmsports.com
John Calipari threw a fit upon learning a home-and-home with Gonzaga means actually playing at Gonzaga
Question for all of my college basketball fans: is it really a home-and-home series if one team doesn’t actually get to play at home? Well, thanks to John Calipari, we’re about to stretch the terminology. The upcoming home-and-home between Kentucky and Gonzaga, which begins during the 2022-23 college basketball season, will see the Zags host the Wildcats on November 20.…
IN THIS ARTICLE
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings
With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southerntrippers.com
The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try
Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
WKYT 27
Boyle County seeks 11th state title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 10-time state champion Boyle County Rebels are hungry to 3-peat this season despite losing some of their stars to graduation. Boyle repeated as state champions from 2000-2003 and then again in 2010, can the Rebs make it three straight in 2022?
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
smileypete.com
Drink of the Month: The Kentucky Special
Located on the eighth floor of the downtown Marriott City Center hotel, Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, American cuisine and unmatched downtown Lexington views, in a setting replete with window walls that slide open on temperate evenings for an open-air rooftop vibe, plenty of cozy seating nooks and an abundance of plants and natural light.
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
WKYT 27
Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0