NFL Hall of Fame Game betting preview: Raiders favored over Jaguars

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Hall of Fame Game Odds: Jaguars vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
Ladies and gentlemen, football is finally back! After months of being deprived of the sport that makes the world go round, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the 2022 NFL preseason. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed.
Ron Rivera calls out Washington Commanders players for ‘screwing around’ during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows the value of practice reps in training camp and how important it is
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
Kingsbury addresses Brown's arrest: 'He needs to be better than that'
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed on Thursday the incident involving wide receiver Marquise Brown, who was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning in Phoenix. "He knows he needs to be better than that," Kingsbury said, according to Paul Calvisi of 98.7 Arizona Sports. Kingsbury added...
Twitter Reacts to Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Choking Rookie Elijah Garcia During Practice Drill
In the sports world, even in the entertainment space, teams and people have bizarre rituals as part of a routine that may have led to success in the past or may be a good warm-up leading up to the game or performance. At times, certain acts can be viewed as...
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
Hunter Renfrow gets roasted by new teammate Davante Adams for ordering the smallest Uber ever
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is the type of human that needs some leg room, be it on a plane or, say, an Uber. Considering he's due to make $140 million over the next five years from the Raiders, Adams is always smashing XL when it comes to ordering Ubers, too.
49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday
The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
49ers Wide Receiver Concussed As Result Of Fred Warner Hit That Sparked Team Brawl
Earlier this week out at training camp, a team brawl broke out at 49ers training camp. It all got started when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner got a bit too aggressive and lowered the boom on a wide receiver. Warner and Brandon Aiyuk then reportedly squared up in a impromptu boxing...
Kupp doesn't put himself among NFL's top 5 WRs
Few around the NFL would rank Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp outside the top five players at his position. But it looks like Kupp himself is part of that selective group. On a recent appearance on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, Kupp ranked Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Stefon...
Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again
On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
Cliff Branch's sister to deliver late Raiders legend's Hall of Fame induction speech with 'mixed emotions'
When discussing her late brother missing the cut for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's centennial class, Elaine Anderson fought back tears. Two years later, she cried tears of joy as her brother, former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch, was named as a member of the 2022 induction class.
Look: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the NFL finally returned to televisions around the country as the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders. The first football game of the season had a 40-minute delay, but eventually took center stage. It didn't take long for the game to produce its first viral highlight - and it had nothing to do with the play on the field.
Rhule: Panthers won't make QB decision before 2nd preseason game
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the team won't make a "major decision" on any position - especially Carolina's quarterback competition - until after its Aug. 19 preseason game against the New England Patriots. "The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us," Rhule said, according to ESPN's David...
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
