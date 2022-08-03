Read on newpittsburghcourier.com
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
People
Postal Worker Hears 6-Year-Old's Cries from Inside Vehicle, Saves Girl After Mother Passes Out
A Colorado mail carrier is being hailed a hero after he rescued a six-year-old girl from inside a parked car after her mother took fentanyl and passed out. Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, was walking his normal mail route on July 16 when he heard the girl screaming.
People
6-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake While on Family Bike Ride in Colorado
A 6-year-old boy died days after being bitten by a rattlesnake during a family outing in Colorado. A father and his two children were on a bike ride at Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield on July 5 when they stopped for a water break, according to CBS News. When...
Camel Bites Minnesota Zoo Worker, Drags Him 15 Feet by the Head Before Biting Another Employee
A Minnesota zoo worker is recovering after a camel bit him on the head. Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an animal bite at Hemker Park & Zoo, which is located in the small town of Freeport, near St. Cloud.
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Woman killed in freak rodeo accident
A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say. Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a...
Woman who scared off a grizzly bear on a Montana camping trip was killed when it returned later and attacked her in her sleep, investigation finds
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was killed by a grizzly bear while camping in Ovando, Montana, last year. An investigation found that Lokan scared off the bear an hour before it came back and killed her. The report said Lokan declined an offer to stay in a hotel after she chased...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out
On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
Massive Grizzly Came Back and Killed California Woman After She Chased It Off
A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind
An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police
Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
Mystery as boy, 7, found dead in family washing machine hours after he was reported missing from home
A BOY was found dead in his family's washing machine hours after his parents reported him missing, leaving detectives puzzled. After searching for the seven-year-old boy, Troy Khoeler, police found his body inside a top-load washing machine in the garage. Troy's parents reported their child missing on Thursday, only for...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Mystery as one camper is found dead with another missing after frantic call from trail led to rescue mission
A TEEN camper was found dead and another person is missing after a frantic call from a trail launched a rescue mission to find them. Mystery surrounds the pair's disappearance while California authorities continue to search for a 57-year-old man. Local authorities found the 14-year-old boy dead on Wednesday in...
'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash
Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
People
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
A father and his young daughter are dead following a tragic shooting in Montana Sunday. On July 17, shortly before 9 p.m., a man reportedly, purposely drove into a family from central New York near Glacier National Park, Syracuse.com reported. Then, he got out of his car and opened fire.
Eerie Doorbell Cam Footage Shows Last Moments of Missing Mom
On July 5, 2022, 39-year-old mom of two Christina “Chrissy” Lee Powell called her boss to inform her that she was running late. Chrissy had just started a new job at a medical malpractice law firm a week earlier.
Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. According to KTAL-TV, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Cass County began searching the property for the children at around 9:30 p.m.
