Read on www.987thebull.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
Daytime shooting injures person in Mt. Scott-Arleta
Up until now, most of the shootings that have bedeviled the area near Mt. Scott Park have been at night...Previous shootings in the vicinity of Mt. Scott Park have occurred at night, and as reported previously in THE BEE, the deployment of orange traffic-control barrels on the streets around the park did seem to reduce the shootings a bit for a while — presumably because they made a quick getaway after shooting seem harder to do. But the shootings took an alarming turn in the mid-afternoon of Thursday, July 21, because the shots were fired in broad daylight. A neighbor in...
Man killed by car after confrontation in Gresham; driver arrested, police say
A driver ran over a man with his car Wednesday in the alley behind Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham. Gresham police arrested Donald Troy Bighaus, 52. He could face second-degree murder and hit-and-run charges, police say. Neither person is connected to the school. Bighaus and the victim, who has...
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash
A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
Two arrested for hit-and-run crashes in Gresham
Donald Bighaus allegedly fatally hit bicyclist; Kelvin Millage indicted for injuring pedestrianTwo men are facing charges related to unrelated hit-and-run crashes that took place in Gresham — a fatal collision with a bicyclist and a pedestrian who continues to recover in the hospital three weeks later. Donald Troy Bighaus, 52, was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, in Gresham. He faces facing second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly fatally striking a bicyclist and speeding away from the scene of the death. Meanwhile Kelvin Millage, 57, of Gresham, was indicted on charges Friday, Aug....
Caught on Camera: Aerial video shows shooting in Old Town
New video shows aerial footage of the shooting in Old Town Friday morning that led to the arrest of two men.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man indicted with attempted murder charge after Gresham hit-and-run
A man was indicted with an attempted murder charge on Friday after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian hospitalized, according to Gresham Police Department.
PPB: Early morning shooting in East Columbia Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PPB says they're investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.
WWEEK
Suspect Confessed to Killing Sean Kealiher After Security Video Showed Him at Crash Scene
Video footage from the Bossanova Ballroom and other security cameras on the Central Eastside provided crucial evidence that led police to charge a Portland man named Christopher Knipe in the 2019 hit-and-run killing of anti-fascist organizer Sean Kealiher, court documents show. When police confronted Knipe, 47, with that evidence at...
987thebull.com
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
PORTLAND, Ore. — An arrest has been made in the hit and run death of a Portland activist. 23-year-old Sean Kealiher was pinned between an SUV and the wall of a building at Northeast 9th and Davis as he left the Cider Riot bar just after midnight on October 12th, 2019. Gunshots were also fired at the vehicle and bullet casings were found at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGW
Police surveillance captures shootout in Portland's Old Town
The shooting happened early Friday morning, involving at least three people. Officers arrested two men but are still looking for the other people involved.
987thebull.com
Shooting In Milwaukie Wounds One, Suspect Arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A person was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday night and the shooter was arrested. The shooting happened on Main Street near Jefferson Street. Police believe the victim and suspect did not know each other. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect has not yet been identified.
kptv.com
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
KXL
Two Arrested After More Than 90 Gunshots Fired In Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say more than 90 gunshots were fired in Old Town early Friday morning near the scene of two recent homicides. The shots were fired at Northwest 4th and Davis around 2:00am. There are no reports of injuries. Police made two arrests. Two people have died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Police tactical team search Hillsboro property, make no arrests
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The sound of explosions jolted neighbors in Hillsboro awake Thursday morning. Hillsboro police, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tactical team surrounded a property on Southeast Witch Hazel just south of Tualatin Valley Highway shortly after 6 a.m. By mid-day, the search extended to a tire shop that is also on the property, with the fire department, animal control, and even search and rescue dogs brought in to help.
Idaho police arrest man accused of hitting Portland cop, elderly woman with stolen truck
A man accused of ramming a stolen pickup into a police officer and an elderly woman in Southeast Portland was arrested Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho. Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, of Portland is expected to be sent back to Oregon to face charges, Portland police said in a statement. Police did not say if he is being sent back to Portland and when that would happen.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in deadly Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Old Town stabbing on Tuesday morning. PPB says officers first responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Police found 38-year-old Stephanie Hack suffering from a stab wound. Hack was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
Comments / 0