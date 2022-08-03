Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests

Read on www.turlockcitynews.com
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search
At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
Man Arrested on Cannabis Sale Warrant During Traffic Stop
At about 10:12 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver as Jaime Alejandro Blancas, 36,...
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
A Disabled Vehicle Led To A Burson Drug Bust
Burson, CA — A large amount of meth and pot were found in a disabled Chevy SUV and the female driver was handcuffed and placed on $90,000 bail. A woman and a man were underneath the hood of the vehicle around 12:40 p.m. at a Burson gas station Thursday when Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over to help. Immediately, they noticed the SUV’s registration tag had expired. While speaking with the pair, an employee of the station told deputies that the woman, 44-year-old Maria Aguilera from Stockton, had allegedly shoplifted swim shoes.
Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident
At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge. At about 1:50 am Sunday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of A Street and S Broadway, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The...
Man accused of possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of fentanyl pills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal grand jury indicted a Stockton man Thursday, charging him with possession with intent to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was allegedly found to be in possession of 83 pounds of methamphetamine and 8,800 […]
Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 12:34 am Tuesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant in the 1200 block of North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The sergeant made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver and his passenger, Ralph...
Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop
At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING TAKES PLACE IN NORTHWEST TURLOCK NEIGHBORHOOD TUESDAY NIGHT
On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 11:05 pm, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Crowell Rd, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found around ten 9mm shell casings lying in the roadway on Crowell Rd...
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Pair arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shooting
Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Stockton police homicide detectives arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection to the December 18, 2021, shooting death of a 23-year-old male in the 700 block of Houston Avenue (Van Buskirk Park). Gomez and Potter were booked into...
Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
Woman wanted for robbery and assault in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole items from a Target store and assaulted an employee in Atwater. Police received calls around 6:58 p.m. on Monday of a woman who took items from a Target store. When a Target employee tried to...
Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen
On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
