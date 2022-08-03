Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
The Verge
Smart home pioneer LIFX will live on under new ownership
A few years back, there were two big names in the high-end smart bulb game — Philips Hue, which worked with a proprietary Zigbee bridge, and LIFX, which worked over Wi-Fi, no extra white plastic box required. (We all know how much people hate hubs and bridges cluttering up their smart homes.) Yet, the Zigbee-based Hue went on to become the Kleenex of smart lighting, whereas LIFX went into receivership earlier this year.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: SwitchBot releases its first HomeKit product with the SwitchBot Plug Mini
For those new to smart home automation, there’s no easier way to get started than with a smart outlet adaptor. When I got my first smart home product back in 2013, a Belkin Wemo for my Christmas tree was the first product I used. Today, smart outlets have remained the best use case for novice uses, but they’ve gotten more reliable and much smaller. I recently tried out the brand-new SwitchBot Plug Mini with HomeKit support.
The 20 Best Alexa Devices for Turning Your House Into a Smart Home
Click here to read the full article. It’s 2022. If you haven’t already, it’s time to upgrade your “normal home” into a “smart home,” and Alexa devices are one of the most cost-effective ways to accomplish this goal. Smart home devices allow you to control everyday electronics and appliances like your coffee maker, doorbell and air conditioner through a central smart speaker, digital voice assistant, a smart home hub, an app on your phone, or all of the above. Of course, creating a smart home has numerous benefits other than creating a futuristic space. With a digital assistant and the...
The Verge
Amazon bought iRobot to see inside your home
When I spoke to iRobot’s Colin Angle earlier this summer, he said iRobot OS — the latest software operating system for its robot vacuums and mops — would provide its household bots with a deeper understanding of your home and your habits. This takes on a whole new meaning with the news today that Amazon has bought iRobot for $1.7 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roomba Maker iRobot Is Joining the Amazon Family, with Big Implications for the Future of Home Robots
Click here to read the full article. You didn’t think Amazon couldn’t get any bigger than it already is now, right? Well, the online retail giant is expanding its reach with news today that it will be acquiring robot vacuum maker iRobot, the company that makes Roomba vacuums. This acquisition will give Amazon the lion’s share of the lucrative robot vacuum market space. Already, the term “Roomba” is used as a stand-in for all robot vacuums. This strategy of acquiring established companies isn’t new for Amazon. Ring, Eero, and Blink are some of Amazon’s most popular subsidiaries, and the company’s gravitational...
TechRadar
How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo
Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
Flash Sale: Stock Up on Smart Light Bulbs, Now Just $5.10 Each
Click here to read the full article. Looking for smart lights? Look no further. Thanks to a flash sale on Amazon, you can grab a 4-Pack of Sengled Smart Lights for just over $20, which brings the price down to only $5.10 each. However, that’s just one of the products included in this flash sale, which also includes LED strip lights, color-changing light bulbs, TV backlights, and tons more Sengled products. This sale won’t last long, and inventory will probably go even faster, so don’t wait around. Sengled produces high-quality LED lights that will last for roughly 55,000 hours of use,...
biztoc.com
Amazon acquires Roomba robot vacuum makers iRobot for $1.7 billion
Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire iRobot, makers of Roomba robot vacuums. The deal is valued at approximately $1.7 billion. Amazon intends to keep Colin Angle as the CEO of i Robot. It’s not immediately clear how irobot will be integrated into Amazon once the deal is finalized.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is Alexa Guard Plus?
As it turns out, IoT devices are not perfect, as evidenced by Amazon's history with data breaches and leaks. Now, Amazon is trying to sell us on the idea of home security based on its IoT ecosystem. Is Alexa Guard just Amazon's ploy to sell us on ever-present microphones in our living room, or is there more to it?
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review
First-party devices from the likes of Google and Amazon usually get all the attention when it comes to smart speakers and smart displays. But plenty of other companies make great smart displays too — and Lenovo has been making them for years now. The latest iteration of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential swaps out Google Assistant for Alexa, but keeps the low price and many of the smart features.
9 Things You Didn’t Knows Amazon Alexa Could Do for You
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Alexa is a wonderful service, allowing you to use voice commands for various daily functions, including asking about the weather or setting a timer. But it’s also so much more. If you’re willing to invest in Amazon’s product ecosystem, then the best Alexa devices really can do wonders for your home. But you may not know about some of these features; don’t worry, to help, we compiled a list of nine key things you didn’t know Amazon Alexa can do that will make your life even easier. Just call it a public...
ValueWalk
Amazon Agrees To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to acquire Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Amazon slipped 2% in midday trading, while iRobot shares surged nearly 20%, accounting for about two-thirds of the stock’s five-session gain.
Amazon gives Alexa a new name
Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
Sorry Amazon, But Best Buy Has You Beat With Its 58% Off Echo Show 5 Smart Display Deal
Click here to read the full article. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. The device is quite the powerhouse and perfect for small spaces in the home (like on top of the microwave for setting timers, following recipes, and more). Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off at Best Buy for a price of just $35. Something odd is definitely going on, because yesterday we found Target undercutting Amazon on the price of Blink Security Cameras. Whatever the reason for this discount, it’s an opportunity for us to...
srnnews.com
Amazon’s connected device cart grows with $1.7 billion deal for Roomba-maker
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc will acquire the maker of robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Corp in an all-cash deal for about $1.7 billion, in the latest push by the world’s largest online retailer to add to its cart of smart home devices. Amazon will pay $61 per share, valuing...
Digital Trends
Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today
Families who need help in keeping their floors spotless should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals, which includes Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and for good reason — its products provide powerful cleaning capabilities, supported by smart home functions that provide even more convenience for household members. These robot vacuums are also available across a wide range of prices, so no matter your budget, there’s a Roomba that will be perfect for your home.
AOL Corp
Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $430
The weather's hot, the sun's blazing, and school's out. When it comes to our shopping lives, well, Memorial Day, July 4th and Prime Day are well past us, so impressive deals are a little hard to come by. But we've foraged around and found a beauty for those of you looking to up your home-entertainment game: This Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now just $430 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, down from its usual $600.
Benzinga
1,038 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Wednesday a total of 1,038.95 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,660,157, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,597.92), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
Benzinga
Meme Token Saudi Shiba Inu Expands Trading from BSC to Ethereum Network
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - A Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Saudi Shiba Inu, has launched its token on the Ethereum network to attract investors on the Ethereum Chain. This development comes two weeks after the project was launched on the BSC network.
Comments / 0