4 Killed in Ohio Neighborhood; Authorities Launch Manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.
Man Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in Church Vandalism
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County. The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month,...
Bus in California Goes off Highway and Crashes, Injuring 24
TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
Alabama Man 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Tumble at Waterfall
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Zac Roden had been to Welcome Falls many times, and all of those times that he travelled the few miles from his home to visit the landmark left him confident in his abilities to traverse the slick terrain. But in June, a quick trip to show the falls to a friend left Roden with injuries that he is lucky to have survived.
