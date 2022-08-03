Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.

