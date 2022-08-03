ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday

CENTERVILLE – Work on the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project will continue on Monday, August 8. Wequaquet Lane will be closed to through traffic between Strawberry Hill Road and Phinney’s Lane on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and businesses will still have access to that stretch.
BARNSTABLE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids

Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
EASTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Yarmouth, MA
Barnstable, MA
Traffic
City
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
Government
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA
FUN 107

Mattapoisett Crash Too Close for Comfort for Oxford Creamery

Mattapoisett police responded to Oxford Creamery Thursday afternoon after a car traveling westbound on Route 6 went off the road and came within feet of the business and its takeout window. "We were all very lucky. Someone was looking out for us," Oxford Creamery owner Liz Ackerman said. Mattapoisett Police...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Drainage#Capecod Com
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
HYANNIS, NE
1420 WBSM

Rochester Waste Plant Catches Fire

ROCHESTER — Rochester firefighters put out a fire in the shredder processer at the Covanta waste to energy plant on Route 28 Thursday night. The Rochester fire department wrote in a statement that crews were called to the plant for a blaze burning trash underneath a broken conveyor belt on Thursday at around 9:40 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
capecod.com

Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham

CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
CHATHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday

The annual two-day Pan-Mass Challenge will happen this weekend. After stopping at the Mass Maritime Academy Saturday evening. Riders will embark on the Cape Cod leg early Sunday morning. Specific department advisories are posted here and will be updated: TRURO – The annual Pan-Mass Challenge will bring thousands of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters to Truro […] The post Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
TRURO, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy