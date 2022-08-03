ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

nbcboston.com

Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
BROOKLINE, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’

By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
City
Salem, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
WCVB

Charlestown neighborhood protests closed Clougherty Pool amid record heat

BOSTON — As people across the area try to stay cool, some residents in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood are protesting the local pool being closed. Neighbors flocked to the park Thursday with donated inflatable pools to protest the city's closure of the Clougherty Pool because of mechanical problems. Neighbors...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Kim Driscoll
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Arlington Police and town manager respond to officer racism lawsuit

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty and Town Manager Sandy Pooler have responded to a federal lawsuit by Donovan Johnson, who alleges Arlington Officers engaged in inappropriate conduct with him including racial profiling, excessive use of force and other actions during the pursuit of criminal suspects. “The...
ARLINGTON, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718

Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges

“We have to look at it from not only the student and the family, but also the staff so that our classrooms are staffed properly.”. The MBTA’s announcement that it will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days coincides with the first day of school for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 1, forcing many students to shift the way they get to school.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
92 Moose

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
MAINE STATE

