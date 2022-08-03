Read on capecoddaily.com
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Massachusetts Women for Progress accuses Petty senate campaign mailer of being ‘dishonest’ but campaign defends image, message
In the latest salvo in the senate campaign for the 1st Worcester District, Massachusetts Women for Progress accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign of having a dishonest campaign mailer. The mailer in question features a photo with Petty in front of a large group of people. Cara Berg Powers,...
White nationalism in Boston: Mayor Michelle Wu to meet with Black faith leaders to discuss hate groups in city
Black clergy leaders are meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI on Thursday to discuss recent demonstrations by white nationalist groups in the city. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Twelfth Baptist Church in the Roxbury neighborhood. “We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants,...
nbcboston.com
Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation
The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
WCVB
Charlestown neighborhood protests closed Clougherty Pool amid record heat
BOSTON — As people across the area try to stay cool, some residents in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood are protesting the local pool being closed. Neighbors flocked to the park Thursday with donated inflatable pools to protest the city's closure of the Clougherty Pool because of mechanical problems. Neighbors...
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities to be Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
All flags on Boston Police facilities will be lowered to half-staff immediately and will continue until Midnight, August 4, 2022, as a sign of respect for the memory of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who died tragically in a motor vehicle accident. The Department sends our prayers to the family,...
Officials investigating second ‘suspicious death’ in Nashua, Friday
NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are responding to the scene of a “suspicious death,” according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Attorney General. Officials say an adult female has been found at a home in Nashua. This marks the second death deemed suspicious that...
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
whdh.com
Arlington Police and town manager respond to officer racism lawsuit
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty and Town Manager Sandy Pooler have responded to a federal lawsuit by Donovan Johnson, who alleges Arlington Officers engaged in inappropriate conduct with him including racial profiling, excessive use of force and other actions during the pursuit of criminal suspects. “The...
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges
“We have to look at it from not only the student and the family, but also the staff so that our classrooms are staffed properly.”. The MBTA’s announcement that it will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days coincides with the first day of school for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 1, forcing many students to shift the way they get to school.
baystatebanner.com
People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
Appeals court tosses former UMass students’ lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine mandates
A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday brought by two former students of the University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston and Lowell claiming that vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. The appeal arose from a 2021 lawsuit by then-students Hunter Harris of UMass Lowell and Cora Cluett of UMass Boston...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
