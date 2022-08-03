ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

capecoddaily.com

Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board

MASHPEE – Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod Andrew Gottlieb recently stepped down as Chair of the Mashpee select board, a decision he said he did not take lightly. Gottlieb said that while he is proud of his time with the board, he felt someone else could better represent the needs of […] The post Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASHPEE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his recent departure from the Mashpee Select Board, as well as recent nomination to the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel as the decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues. He also highlights other efforts by APCC to protect the […] The post Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASHPEE, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Older women stepping up to fill lifeguard gap at YMCA Cape Cod

HYANNIS — Almost 50 years since she last watched over swimmers at Kalmus Beach, Maggie Sullivan is again working as a lifeguard, this time for YMCA Cape Cod. Sullivan, 70, of Barnstable Villa is also one of several older women signing up as lifeguards at the Y. “I’m excited...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Provincetown, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Provincetown, MA
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Chatham

Hit the beach, enjoy the arts, explore a historic windmill, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or email [email protected].
CHATHAM, MA
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts

There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham

CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted

DENNIS – An advisory restricting the use of Scargo Lake due to a cyanobacteria bloom has been lifted by the Dennis Health Department. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod informed the town that multiple samples taken from the lake recently showed lower levels of cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria blooms can harm humans, […] The post Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after Portuguese Man O'War sightings

CHATHAM -- Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday. Officials made the call after "a number of Man O'War came ashore," the town tweeted. The Portuguese man o' war is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature. The beach will reopen to swimming at 4 p.m. Earlier this year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued a warning about the man o'war after a sighting at a Westport beach. The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine anima.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community

Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

