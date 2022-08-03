Read on www.nhl.com
Boston Bruins enjoying romantic summer with Taylor Hall wedding and Charlie McAvoy engagement
Wedding season is in full swing, and it has been a romantic past few days for the Boston Bruins. Taylor Hall, the 30-year-old left wing, married his longtime girlfriend, Rachel Rush, over the weekend at Graydon Manor Hall in North York, Ontario. The couple got engaged in 2021. Hall, from...
Blackhawks Should Sign Free Agent Sonny Milano
Although NHL Free Agency opened on July 11, there are still notable names that are still unsigned, such as Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche) and Phil Kessel (Arizona Coyotes). Contending teams may look to add extra insurance players when there are still big players available. The Chicago Blackhawks don’t fit that description, but they could still take advantage of depth players. The one name that sticks out as someone that could be a good fit is former Anaheim Duck forward Sonny Milano.
3 potential landing places for unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri
There’s a lot of money for free agents who just won the Stanley Cup. There’s even more money for unrestricted
Capitals revamp goaltending with additions of Kuemper, Lindgren
Acquire D. Strome, Brown to help bridge gap until Backstrom, Wilson return from injury. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2021-22 season: 44-26-12, fourth...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Mailbag #33: Almost To Hockey Season
RALEIGH, NC. - The NFL preseason is underway and before you know it, the NHL action will be ongoing too. Heck, as of today, there are just over 50 days until the team's first exhibition contest. We're really down to the final few weeks of offseason, y'all. What's the deal...
Sweden coach Monten eyes 'last dance' at 2022 World Junior Championship
44-year-old discusses roster, his future, Sabres' Dahlin in Q&A with NHL.com. Tomas Monten is looking forward to getting one final shot at winning a championship in his sixth attempt as Sweden coach at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. "When we left Red Deer, Alberta, last December 30, I thought...
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
Examining 2022-23 Arizona Coyotes Depth Chart
Preview (opens in a new tab) The 2021-22 Arizona Coyotes season was not a highlight of their 26-year existence. Nor, was it meant to be. Looking forward, the 2022-23 Arizona Coyotes hope to continue the rebuild thingee and added some players to get there. We will examine the 2022-23 Arizona Coyotes depth to see how they may line up.
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
2022 World Junior Championship Group A preview
"He's the guy that sets the bar that everybody else is going to aspire to get to," coach Dave Cameron said. "We think we have a lot of guys that were captain material but picking 'Mac' actually was pretty easy." McTavish will try to lead Canada to a WJC title...
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year, $3.4 Million Contract
Nashville, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. Trenin, 25 (1/13/97), set several NHL career highs in 2021-22, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points...
Manson takes Stanley Cup wake surfing in Saskatchewan
Avalanche defenseman enjoys day on lake with trophy. Josh Manson showed off his wake surfing skills to the Stanley Cup on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman brought the Cup to a fun day of boating on Christopher Lake in Saskatchewan. Manson did spins on the lake as the Cup tried to stay dry on the boat. Fittingly, the soundtrack of the ride was the Avalanche's anthem, "All the Small Things" by Blink-182.
Flyers’ 4th Line Roster Spots Will Be a Battle
The Philadelphia Flyers may have failed to upgrade their forward group, but on the other hand, they already have players within the organization who will be vying for spots and for playing time. Of their rookies, some have already had a taste of the big league in the past few seasons, while others may have their last chance to prove they can become full-time NHL players.
Makar golfs at Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary
Avalanche defenseman tees up with pro golfer Goydos for event. Cale Makar is hitting the golf course to pass the time until his day with the Stanley Cup this summer. The Conn Smythe Trophy winner is participating in the Shaw Charity Classic, a pro-am PGA Tour Champions event held at Canyon Meadows & Country club in Calgary this week.
Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri
There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
Penguins Take Youth Summer Hockey Camp to Sweden
After Sidney Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh, the Penguins ramped up their efforts to grow the game locally - which has happened exponentially with excellent programs like the Little Penguins Learn to Play, DICK'S Sporting Goods Penguins Elite and everything that the elite hockey staff at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex has to offer. And now, those efforts have gone global.
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
Murray, Stanley Cup get own billboard in White City
Avalanche defenseman, trophy find fame in Saskatchewan. Queue the song "Proud of Your Boy," because White City, Saskatchewan is just that. The city put up a sign that said, "Welcome to White City. Proud home of Stanley Cup champion Ryan Murray." It looked perfect next to the Colorado Avalanche defenseman, where he posed with the Stanley Cup.
