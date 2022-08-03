Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
Police arrest suspected "old man bandit" bank robber
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of bank robberies in Maryland. Authorities had dubbed the suspect the "old man bandit" — and the man they say is responsible has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has been charged with...
CBS News
524K+
Followers
62K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0