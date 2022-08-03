ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson among 11 LIV golfers to file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26srHu_0h3xyFmQ00

OAKLAND, Calif. — Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers who are playing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging that their careers were damaged when the Tour suspended them after they joined the Saudi-funded organization.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern California in Oakland, was expected once the LIV circuit challenged the PGA Tour for supremacy in professional golf, The Washington Post reported.

Mickelson, 52, who is tied for eighth with Walter Hagen on the PGA Tour’s all-time victory list with 45 titles, also has won six majors including three Masters crowns. He was joined in the lawsuit by Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein.

“The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades,” the lawsuit alleges.

According to ESPN, a separate motion also requested relief that would allow Gooch, Swafford and Jones to play in the Tour’s three FedEx playoff events, including next week’s St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The punishment that would accrue to these players from not being able to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is substantial and irreparable,” the lawsuit alleges. “A temporary restraining order is needed to prevent the irreparable harm that would ensue were they not to be able to participate.”

The 11 players who filed the lawsuit have not forfeited their PGA Tour memberships and hoped to still play on both tours, the Post reported. However, the PGA Tour handed out multiple-year suspensions after they played in the LIV events, according to the newspaper.

The lawsuit alleges that the PGA Tour not only has threatened golfers who wanted to play in LIV tournaments, but also “threatened sponsors, vendors, and agents to coerce players to abandon opportunities to play in LIV Golf events.” The plaintiffs also alleges that the Tour “orchestrated a per se unlawful group boycott with the European Tour to deny LIV Golf access to their member,” and “leaned on” groups that hosted pro four major championships in an effort to ban those players from competing in those events.

The lawsuit also revealed that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended Mickelson for two months in March for his role in recruiting players to the LIV series, according to The Associated Press. The suspension reportedly runs until at least March 31, 2024, ESPN reported.

In a memo to players sent Wednesday, Monahan called the attempt by the three players to gain entry to the FedEx Cup playoffs “an attempt to use the Tour platform to promote themselves and to freeride on your benefits and efforts.”

“Fundamentally, these suspended players -- who are now Saudi Golf League employees -- have walked away from the TOUR and now want back in. With the Saudi Golf League on hiatus, they’re trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members in good standing,” read the memo, which was obtained by the Post.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is the primary source for the LIV series’ large signing bonuses, the AP reported. The fledgling tour has had $25 million purses for 48-man fields in its events.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
NBA
golfmagic.com

Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit

A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Golf.com

Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — then he walked off the green

Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
GOLF
Outsider.com

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau Compares New League to PGA Tour in Unique Way

Bryson DeChambeau has an innate ability to map things out and use analytics to his advantage on the golf course. It earned him the nickname “The Scientist” and has led him to eight career victories on the PGA Tour. But the now LIV Golf Invitational Series player is embroiled in conflict with the tour he made his name on. DeChambeau, along with other former PGA Tour mainstays currently playing in LIV Golf, is indefinitely suspended and cannot play in Tour events.
GOLF
Yardbarker

John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf

Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfers#Pga#Saudi#The Washington Post#The Pga Tour#Breakaway League#Espn#Sw
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is it legal to carry 13 right-handed clubs and 1 lefty club?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Is it OK to carry 13 right-handed clubs and one left-handed club? This would work for me rather than flipping over a club to get out of tough situations. – Paul Dziengelewski, Westfield, Mass.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GOLF
Golf.com

How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake

Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham

Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
GOLF
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy