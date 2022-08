Enough of the shirtless training montages and t-shirt Olympics, Miller Moss is ready to get back on the practice field in a uniform. “I’m super excited to start playing ball again,” USC’s second-year quarterback said at the Trojans’ media day preceding the opening of fall camp. “I was happy with how this spring went. Obviously, there are always things that you can go back and look at, that you want to improve on, but I'm really excited to kind of continue to build on my body of work in spring, continue to improve and continue to be more and more comfortable with the guys and the offense of course.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO