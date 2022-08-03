Prestigious award paying dividends to Hyrum City Museum in more ways than one

Claudette Weaver Moser, 72, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on the morning of August 2, 2022, in her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born on September 28, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Claudius Owen Weaver and Geraldine Lake. She grew up in California and enjoyed spending summers in her youth at her grandparent's ranch near the Tetons in Driggs, Idaho. She moved back to her birthplace of Idaho Falls, Idaho her senior year of High School. There she met Joseph, and the couple was married on August 17, 1968. They were sealed later for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah temple. Claudette was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a talented artist with a knack for painting and sketching. She worked as a seamstress and cook for many years, often creating the entire menu and specialties on her own. Above everything, Claudette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She deeply loved her family and lived to care for others, especially those who needed her most. Claudette is survived by her husband Joseph A Moser also of Preston, Idaho; their eight children, Joel (Rachel) Moser of St. George, Utah; Bobby (Suzanne) Moser of Edmond, Oklahoma; Daniel (Amy) Vance of Ogden, Utah; Meleese (Darin) Carter of Preston, Idaho; Stuart (Andrea) Moser of Smithfield, Utah; Kristina (Curtis) Enz of Ogden, Utah; Kasten Moser of Preston, Idaho; Baylee (Elysa) Moser of Alsea, Oregon; a daughter-in-law Nicole Berry Moser of Providence, Utah; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many foster children; and a sister Gwen (Laurie) Lindgren of Boise, Idaho. Claudette is preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, Robert and Owen. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center. There will be a visitation from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the church prior to services. For those who would like to attend virtually, please follow this link https://youtu.be/VN8zU4TR13g Burial will follow in the Whitney Cemetery. You may share a favorite memory of Claudette or offer condolences to the family, by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO