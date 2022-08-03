Prestigious award paying dividends to Hyrum City Museum in more ways than one

Read on www.hjnews.com
Fair shouldn't be pushing out 4-Hers
As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.
Town of Newton puts hold on new water connections
Faced with a declining water supply, the town of Newton this week placed a moratorium on new residential water hookups at least until October, when officials hope to have a better picture of future water prospects. The Newton Town Council voted unanimously on the measure Thursday night after more than...
Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story
Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
Josephine MaRea Smith's 100th birthday
It’s time to celebrate! Josephine MaRea Smith is 100 and ready to dance and sing! Her family is having a celebration in her honor on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Center, 375 Canyon Road, Smithfield, Utah, located at Mac Park.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Moser, Claudette (Weaver)
Claudette Weaver Moser, 72, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on the morning of August 2, 2022, in her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born on September 28, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Claudius Owen Weaver and Geraldine Lake. She grew up in California and enjoyed spending summers in her youth at her grandparent's ranch near the Tetons in Driggs, Idaho. She moved back to her birthplace of Idaho Falls, Idaho her senior year of High School. There she met Joseph, and the couple was married on August 17, 1968. They were sealed later for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah temple. Claudette was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a talented artist with a knack for painting and sketching. She worked as a seamstress and cook for many years, often creating the entire menu and specialties on her own. Above everything, Claudette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She deeply loved her family and lived to care for others, especially those who needed her most. Claudette is survived by her husband Joseph A Moser also of Preston, Idaho; their eight children, Joel (Rachel) Moser of St. George, Utah; Bobby (Suzanne) Moser of Edmond, Oklahoma; Daniel (Amy) Vance of Ogden, Utah; Meleese (Darin) Carter of Preston, Idaho; Stuart (Andrea) Moser of Smithfield, Utah; Kristina (Curtis) Enz of Ogden, Utah; Kasten Moser of Preston, Idaho; Baylee (Elysa) Moser of Alsea, Oregon; a daughter-in-law Nicole Berry Moser of Providence, Utah; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many foster children; and a sister Gwen (Laurie) Lindgren of Boise, Idaho. Claudette is preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, Robert and Owen. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center. There will be a visitation from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the church prior to services. For those who would like to attend virtually, please follow this link https://youtu.be/VN8zU4TR13g Burial will follow in the Whitney Cemetery. You may share a favorite memory of Claudette or offer condolences to the family, by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Betty Hanson's 90th Birthday
The family of Betty Hanson of Nibley, are pleased to announce an Open House in honor of her 90th birthday, Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – noon at the pavilion behind the church at 825 N. 200 West, Logan. Family and friends will celebrate this milestone with warm wishes and hugs but no gifts please.
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
kvnutalk
Now 4,928 COVID deaths in Utah; 28 the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. With Utah approaching 5,000 COVID-19 fatalities the state reported another 28 deaths the last seven days as part of the Thursday report of updated statistics. It is 12 more than last week’s report. Since March of 2020,f...
Government
New solar panel options help Utah forest service squad reduce waste. Squad-81, which serves northern Utah, was using 128 AA batteries daily in its 80-day season until Supervisor Davis Oatway applied for funding …. Target shooting temporarily banned in six Cache County WMAs due to fire concerns. The Utah Division...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
Clint Simmons Judkins
Clint Simmons Judkins Honorable Clint Simmons Judkins, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. He was born on August 27th, 1945 to Lynn Blanch and Mary Isabelle Simmons Judkins in Ogden, Utah. Clint enjoyed a lively childhood growing up on a farm in West Layton. He attended Davis High...
Accusatory video taken at Logan carnival goes viral
A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the county during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded.
davisjournal.com
Finau gives thanks to his family for PGA successes
FARMINGTON—On Sunday afternoon, Utahn Tony Finau was front and center on the nation’s professional golf stage, being interviewed by CBS’ Amanda Renner moments after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Less than 18 hours later, he stood on the driving range of the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, conducting a clinic before golfers teed off for his foundation pro-am that’s tied to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship being played this week at Oakridge.
Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
Pilot experiences mechanical failure, makes emergency landing in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Western Weber County Thursday afternoon, officials say. Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies and Weber Fire District responded to the incident at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The pilot reportedly experienced a mechanical failure, which forced him to land. Due to the remote location […]
Gephardt Daily
Missing Brigham City woman who spent 5 days in crashed car climbs up 300-foot ravine to safety
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City woman reported missing on July 26 was found, dehydrated and with internal injuries, late Wednesday after she climbed up a 300-foot ravine after a car wreck. “On 8/3/22 at 2245 hours a 64 year old female from...
kjzz.com
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
