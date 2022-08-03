2 Indiana senators to honor 'good samaritan' who saved lives during mall shooting

Read on www.wdrb.com
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
2 arrested after deadly Indianapolis robbery, exchanging gunfire with police
INDIANAPOLIS — Police exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a deadly Saturday morning shooting before arresting them. The suspects are accused of killing a man during a robbery on the near northwest side of the city and trying to get away in a stolen vehicle, IMPD said. According to...
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance
ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Indiana suspends licenses of Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposing bodies found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral director has had his license suspended after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at a funeral home. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita obtained an emergency license suspension for Randy Ray Lankford and his facility Lankford Funereal Home and Family Center, according to a news release. Lankford agreed July 29 to surrender licenses for himself and his facility.
Man dies after shooting, suspects apprehended after shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road at around 1:40 a.m. Officers arrived and located a victim with gunshot injuries. Officers advise the victim was found […]
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
Court docs: Police arrest Plainfield coach accused of selling weed to students
A Plainfield High School assistant football coach was arrested on drug dealing charges and is accused of selling marijuana to students, per court documents.
Silver Alert canceled for Jackson County teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Jackson County last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
Man dies in crash involving semi truck in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a crash with involving a semi truck in southern Indiana. It happened Wednesday at about 9 a.m. in Jefferson County in Indiana. Indiana State Police says Richard Casey of Laconia, Indiana, was driving his truck on State Road 56 near Hanover when he crossed the center line.
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
Suspected Pipe Bomb, Other Materials Found by Police Executing Warrant in Indiana
Indiana State Police said officers uncovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at home in St. Joseph County, Indiana, while serving a felony warrant Wednesday. State troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department were visiting a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road to locate a...
‘I haven’t eaten all day’ Bloomington mom arrested after child texts dad about apparent neglect
A child's text to her dad about being hungry resulted in a welfare check, uncovering living conditions that led to a call to child protective services and the woman's arrest.
Teen fatally shot in self-defense after robbery, IMPD says
One person was shot to death early Wednesday after he attempted to rob two people in a car on the city's east side, and the suspected shooter is in police custody, an official said.
Indiana State Trooper Reinke returns from military deployment
MARSHALL CO. – Indiana State Trooper Korinne Reinke recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the United States Army Reserve for 8 years and holds the rank of Captain. In June of 2021, Reinke began...
