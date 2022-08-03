ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

2 Indiana senators to honor 'good samaritan' who saved lives during mall shooting

wdrb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdrb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance

ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wdrb.com

Indiana suspends licenses of Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposing bodies found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral director has had his license suspended after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at a funeral home. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita obtained an emergency license suspension for Randy Ray Lankford and his facility Lankford Funereal Home and Family Center, according to a news release. Lankford agreed July 29 to surrender licenses for himself and his facility.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Fox 59

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pineda
Person
Todd Young
Person
Mike Braun
wdrb.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
WTHR

IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan#Greenwood Park Mall#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Legislative#U S
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
wdrb.com

Man dies in crash involving semi truck in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a crash with involving a semi truck in southern Indiana. It happened Wednesday at about 9 a.m. in Jefferson County in Indiana. Indiana State Police says Richard Casey of Laconia, Indiana, was driving his truck on State Road 56 near Hanover when he crossed the center line.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Indiana State Trooper Reinke returns from military deployment

MARSHALL CO. – Indiana State Trooper Korinne Reinke recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the United States Army Reserve for 8 years and holds the rank of Captain. In June of 2021, Reinke began...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy