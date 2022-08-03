Belfast men arrested in connection with burglaries in six counties, including cases in Belfast, Searsport

BELFAST — On August 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Belfast Police Department received a 911 call of a suspicious person in the woods near Park Hill Road and Route 3 (Belmont Ave). When Officers arrived, they observed a female acting peculiar in the roadway who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics and that she had a needle in her hand, according to a news release from the Belfast PD.

