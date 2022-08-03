Belfast men arrested in connection with burglaries in six counties, including cases in Belfast, Searsport

Read on www.penbaypilot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Belfast Police arrest four on drug, warrant charges
BELFAST — On August 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Belfast Police Department received a 911 call of a suspicious person in the woods near Park Hill Road and Route 3 (Belmont Ave). When Officers arrived, they observed a female acting peculiar in the roadway who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics and that she had a needle in her hand, according to a news release from the Belfast PD.
wabi.tv
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
whdh.com
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
Man Found Dead Following Overnight Fire in Baileyville, Maine
A 67-year-old-man was found dead early Friday following a fire in the Washington County town of Baileyville. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home at 24 Summit Street in the downtown area at 12:12 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Firefighters discovered a deceased adult inside the home.
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
foxbangor.com
New information on Winterport stabbing
WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
Missing 88-Year-Old Damariscotta Man Has Been Located
Damariscotta Police have canceled a silver alert for an 88-year-old man with dementia after he was safely located. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Ronald Slicer has been safely located. Katherine England with the Maine Department of Public Safety says Ronald Slicer of Damariscotta was last...
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
Ellsworth American
Drugs seized during bail check
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A bail check on a local man led police to seize $12,000 worth of drugs and over $2,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds on July 27, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said. Mount Desert Police officers Franklin Burke and Jarrod Hardy arrested Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34,...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
wabi.tv
Floor fan believed to have caused fire at Maine high school
ROCKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire crews believe a floor fan may have been what caused a fire at Camden Hills Regional High School early Friday morning. Officials say they were alerted to the fire alarm going off at the school around 1:29 a.m. When the Rockland Fire Department got to...
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 6 update: Midcoast adds 28 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
foxbangor.com
Residents outraged by vehicle vandals
BANGOR — Residents of a Bangor apartment complex are demanding answers after multiple vehicles were found vandalized this past weekend. Brittany Black said she and her family were away from home when they were contacted to immediately check their cars. Black said after returning home she found her vehicle...
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
wabi.tv
49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
foxbangor.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies
BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
