Loveland, CO

Woman killed in Loveland had multiple protection orders against alleged killer declined

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

The woman who was killed last week in Loveland had multiple requests for protection orders against her alleged killer denied by the court beginning last fall, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Lindsey Daum 41, filed petitions against Javier Acevedo Jr. in September and November 2021 and filed a third in January in Larimer County District Court.

Police say Daum and 16-year-old Meadow Sinner are believed to have been shot and killed by Acevedo Jr. on July 28 at a home in the 300 block of Pavo Court in Loveland.

An initial protection order was issued against Acevedo Jr. against a protected party that was not Daum in Denver District Court in June 2021, and he relinquished his ability to possess, purchase or control a firearm or other weapon, according to a release from the department.

Daum filed a petition for the initial protection order against Acevedo Jr. in Larimer County Court on Sept. 1, 2021. The order named herself and three individuals as protected parties.

A temporary protection order was issued, however, it was rescinded on Sept. 20, 2021, as the permanent order was denied in court, according to the release.

Two months later, Larimer County District Court issued a mandatory criminal protection order against Acevedo Jr. and listed two protected juveniles.

Six days later, a similar order was issued in Denver, however the order did not name Daum. The order required Acevedo Jr. to give up any firearms as he was on intensive supervised release through pretrial services and had a GPS ankle monitor put on.

Daum reported Acevedo Jr. possibly violated the order involving her children in January, however, an investigation found "no probable cause for any criminal violations."

The Loveland Police Department's victim service coordinator provided Daum with information about how to file a civil protection order at this time.

In June, Daum filed the order in Larimer County Court. A temporary order was issued on June 16, according to the release.

Eight days later, the order permanent order was denied and rescinded the temporary order, according to the release.

Loveland police learned of potential illegal activity at the location where Daum was later fatally shot on July 14. An investigation into the incident uncovered Acevedo Jr. pretended to be a neighbor and made false accusations.

On July 26, a "concerned citizen" made a report that Acevedo Jr. threatened to kill his wife to them. An investigation was launched but did not find probable cause, according to the release.

Acevedo Jr. was found dead after the slayings with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wearing his GPS ankle monitor at the time of death, according to the report.

Comments

Barbara Chapman
2d ago

Protective orders are nothing but ink on paper. No protection st all . She needed a gun and should have used it.

Reply(1)
5
Kim Bolletino
2d ago

Protective orders don’t work .. I have one against my ex husband and I pray he stays away

Reply(3)
4
 

