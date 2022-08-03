ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Preparing kids' mental health to head back to school | Wear The Gown

 3 days ago
news4sanantonio.com

How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule

SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kagstv.com

San Antonian joins ride to fight cancer

SAN ANTONIO — Since 2014, the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride has raised nearly 10 million dollars for cancer research. This year, one San Antonio resident is taking part for the first time. "There are just things that you've got to get comfortable with on the bike,” Chris...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

SAISD PARENTS: HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR BACK 2 SCHOOL

The First Day of School Kicks off August 16th, Here is What You Need To Know. This week we begin the countdown as our schools will soon open their doors to welcome back all students. Parents, SAISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16, just know that if you haven’t had time to register your child, please do it soon. In the next fifteen days, many things need to be done before the school year begins; for instance, register for the Frontline Parent Portal App, which keeps you informed on your child’s grades and attendance and allows you to email all your child’s teachers. If any of our parents want to volunteer, you will need to register or renew your application through the Garden App. The link can be found on the SAISD website under the Office of Family and Community Engagement. SAISD is not requiring all their schools to wear a uniform, so please contact your child’s campus to find out if they have to wear a certain uniform. The school board has suggested that our children wear a clear or mesh backpack to help keep our schools safe. Some of our campuses will not have a Parent Room this school year but will have closets with various items to help our students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw35.com

Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses

SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk

Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

