Preparing kids' mental health to head back to school | Wear The Gown

foxsanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
news4sanantonio.com
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
KSAT 12
Families will need to apply for free school breakfast, lunches this school year
SAN ANTONIO – There are going to be many changes for students and parents as they prepare for a new school year. Inflation has already taken a toll on some families and it’ doesn’t appear to be improving anytime soon. The government was able to supply breakfast...
kagstv.com
San Antonian joins ride to fight cancer
SAN ANTONIO — Since 2014, the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride has raised nearly 10 million dollars for cancer research. This year, one San Antonio resident is taking part for the first time. "There are just things that you've got to get comfortable with on the bike,” Chris...
KSAT 12
80% of adults, children in US have pesticides in their bodies from food
SAN ANTONIO – More than 80% of urine samples drawn from children and adults in a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contained a weed-killing chemical linked to cancer. It’s a finding that scientists have called disturbing and concerning. Pesticides are chemicals used to...
saobserver.com
SAISD PARENTS: HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR BACK 2 SCHOOL
The First Day of School Kicks off August 16th, Here is What You Need To Know. This week we begin the countdown as our schools will soon open their doors to welcome back all students. Parents, SAISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16, just know that if you haven’t had time to register your child, please do it soon. In the next fifteen days, many things need to be done before the school year begins; for instance, register for the Frontline Parent Portal App, which keeps you informed on your child’s grades and attendance and allows you to email all your child’s teachers. If any of our parents want to volunteer, you will need to register or renew your application through the Garden App. The link can be found on the SAISD website under the Office of Family and Community Engagement. SAISD is not requiring all their schools to wear a uniform, so please contact your child’s campus to find out if they have to wear a certain uniform. The school board has suggested that our children wear a clear or mesh backpack to help keep our schools safe. Some of our campuses will not have a Parent Room this school year but will have closets with various items to help our students.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
cw35.com
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
North East ISD faced with bus driver shortage with school just a week away
SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District is working to address an ongoing bus driver shortage as the first day of classes quickly approach. “This is one typical area where we do usually have a shortage in our bus drivers, but we’ve not seen it to this extent before,” said Aubrey Chancellor, NEISD’s executive director of communications.
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
'Highest salary of any school district': Southside ISD set for a record-breaking school year
SAN ANTONIO — It's set to be a record-breaking year in South Bexar County. More parents are enrolling their children in Southside ISD than ever before. KENS 5 witnessed the long lines at registration Wednesday and learned what's behind the growth. "Southside ISD is at a level it's never...
KSAT 12
VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
Father charged after baby's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome
SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges of injury to a child after a baby was hurt back in July, San Antonio police said. The affidavit for an arrest warrant says baby Isaiah Herrera was just 64 days old when he ended up in the hospital, unresponsive. Doctors tell investigators the boy's injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
San Antonio Housing Authority changes name to Opportunity Home in brand switch
'Authority' doesn't fit the changing housing needs.
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
